Pearson and Cebr research: £8.7 billion benefit for UK Economy from investment in technology in schools

These findings are from a new report commissioned by Pearson

the world's lifelong company and produced by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr). The research highlights the transformative economic and educational benefits of investing in digital transformation within UK state-funded and the stronger role it could play in both curriculum and assessment.

£8.7 billion benefit for UK from digital transformation in schools

Using Pearson's digital transformation framework for UK schools, the Pearson-Cebr analysis found that strategic investment across three main areas – device provision, broadband improvement and teacher training – could deliver substantial improvements including:



Teacher time savings of around £900 million in the first year alone – freeing up teachers' time equivalent to almost five average working weeks.

Additional earning potential for new entrants to the labour market – this would increase from under £7 million in year one to around £200 million by year 10 thanks to improved skills through the use of EdTech underpinning higher student attainment.

Economic productivity – wider economic benefits from a more skilled workforce would see returns starting at around £6 million in the first year and rising to around £180 million by year 10. Positive environmental impact – potential for nearly two million kg of CO2E savings by the tenth year of the appraisal period – that's enough to power hundreds of households for a year.

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of Pearson School Qualifications said : "Investing in digital transformation within our schools is an investment in our future. The benefits of technology extend far beyond the classroom – helping underpin student outcomes, freeing up teacher time and driving economic growth too.

"With discussions ongoing about the future of curriculum and assessment, we believe it's crucial to look at the benefits that technology can unlock for schools, students and the economy. Our goal with this work is to progress these conversations and identify practical suggestions. Strategic investment in both infrastructure and teacher training will support UK state-funded schools to make better use of technology, better prepare students for future life and work and ultimately, help to build a more productive workforce."

Elizabeth Anderson, Chief Executive of the Digital Poverty Alliance said:

"Children learning today are entering a digital world tomorrow, with the pace of digitisation and tech growth at an unprecedented level. This report shows the power of giving young learners access to tech in the classroom – which we feel is especially important for those living in lower income families without a laptop at home on which to learn or complete education. Combining this with meaningful teacher training on providing digital skills has the opportunity to transform the futures for millions of young people who can forge a better future if given the knowledge and confidence to succeed in accessing jobs that are ever more reliant on tech."

Sam Miley, Managing Economist and Forecasting Lead at Cebr said : "Our report highlights the benefits that could be accrued through increased investment in EdTech. These benefits grow over time and begin to outweigh the costs by several multiples. At a time when productivity growth in the UK is feeble, particularly in the public sector, this presents an attainable approach to improving skills and both educational and labour market outcomes."

What's needed

Cebr-Pearson analysis drew on existing research across the sector to define what technology and training was needed for schools. This includes:



additional device provision – currently just 34% of secondary schools and 31% of primary schools say they have a sufficient numbers of devices

an overhaul of broadband for schools – slow internet speed is reported at 27% of secondary schools and 36% of primary schools

training of 20+ hours per teacher – for example, currently 24% of teachers consider a lack of confidence in their digital skills to be a barrier to using technology in learning

teaching and assessment of the digital skills that young people need for the future additional exam formats – currently only pen and paper are used in the majority of exams.

Pearson now calls for a national strategy for the deployment of technology in schools. In 2025, Pearson will launch a wider Digital in Schools project – guided by research, insights and practical suggestions to help unlock the benefits of EdTech in schools.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.

