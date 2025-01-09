'Too Cold To Get Out Of Bed': Mother Hires Delivery Boy To Drop Child To School In Winter Mornings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A growing trend in China has sparked a heated debate. Some parents hire delivery riders to take their children to school. The practice, which has gained attention online, raises questions about child safety and legality.

In Guangxi, southern China , a mother revealed that she hired a delivery rider to take her child to school at 6:30 am as“she found winter mornings too cold to get out of bed”, reported the South China Morning Post SCMP). Her post encouraged other parents to consider this“hassle-free” option.

Zheng, a mother from Henan province, shared that her overnight work leaves her too tired for school runs. She hires delivery riders from reputed companies. They not only safely deliver her child but also send video updates as proof, she said.

Similarly, a Chengdu-based mother once used a rider during heavy rain. She, however, acknowledged later that entrusting her child to a stranger left her uneasy, according to the SCMP.

“Looking back, I do feel a bit uneasy. Entrusting a child to a stranger is not something to be encouraged,” the publication quoted her as saying.

While some praised the idea as practical, others expressed safety concerns. Critics highlighted the risks of riders speeding or running red lights.

One netizen commented,“A child's worth is priceless. If there is an accident or the child goes missing, who is to blame, the lazy parents or the irresponsible rider?”

Concerns

Logistics companies in China have stated that transporting people is not part of their services. A company spokesperson mentioned that riders accepting such orders privately violate company policies and may face penalties.

According to lawyer Zhao Liangshan, delivery riders lack passenger transport licences, making the practice potentially illegal. Violators may face fines up to 100,000 yuan ( ₹11.7 lakh).

“Children cannot recognise risks or defend themselves, and entrusting them to strangers heightens the risk of abduction and other crimes.” SCMP quoted Zhao as saying.