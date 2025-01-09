SIMPLEX QUANTUM Expands Into Asia With Patent In India And Strategic Healthcare Initiative In Indonesia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two Milestones Help Advance Heart Diagnostics Worldwide

- Ryu Saito, CEO, Simplex QuantumTOKYO, JAPAN, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simplex Quantum Inc., a developer of AI-powered healthcare solutions, proudly announces two key milestones in advancing heart health diagnostics globally. The company has secured a patent in India for its AI-based heart failure risk assessment technology and participated in the SMEDO initiative to better understand the healthcare needs in Indonesia.Patent Success in IndiaSimplex Quantum's technology, co-developed with the University of Tokyo Hospital , leverages AI to analyze electrocardiogram (ECG) data, providing accessible and precise risk stratification of heart failure. This innovation is designed to reduce diagnostic burdens and empower timely intervention.“The recent patent in India (No. 555582) is a significant addition to Simplex Quantum's growing intellectual property portfolio, which already includes patents in Japan and the United States,” said CEO Ryu Saito.“With one of the largest populations globally, spread across diverse and often remote regions, India presents a critical opportunity to address healthcare access challenges with scalable and cost-effective solutions.”Strategic Initiative in IndonesiaAs part of its strategic expansion into Asia, Simplex Quantum participated in the SMEDO (Supporting Business Plan of Medical Equipment Development for Overseas) project which helps SMEs in Tokyo explore opportunities for medical devices in emerging countries. During this initiative, Simplex Quantum conducted site visits and engaged with local healthcare professionals in Indonesia to better understand the region's unique medical needs.“Insights from Indonesia are invaluable in addressing diagnostic accessibility gaps and advancing scalable, cost-effective healthcare solutions,” remarked Saito.To learn more, visit: .About Simplex Quantum Inc.Since 2014, Simplex Quantum has driven AI innovation in heart health diagnostics. Its flagship technology, NIHA-HF, is designed to provide on-demand, non-invasive heart failure detection, usable both on everyday devices like smartwatches and in clinical settings with 12-lead ECG systems.※NIHA-HF has not yet received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance.To learn more, visit .The Global Challenge of Heart FailureHeart failure affects 64 million people worldwide, with growing prevalence in emerging markets. Current diagnostic methods are often inaccessible or costly, delaying critical care. NIHA-HF aims to bridge critical gaps by offering on-demand insights via smartwatches and enhancing precision with clinical-grade ECG integration. This dual capability helps reduce hospitalizations and improve patient outcomes globally.

