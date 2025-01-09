Cancer Stem Cells Market To Surpass USD 8.41 Billion With A CAGR Of 8.43%, Reports SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cancer Stem Cells Market

Breakthrough Innovations in Cancer Stem Cell Research Propel Growth; Focus on Personalized & Advanced Therapies Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Cancer Stem Cells Market , valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 8.41 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Advancing Cancer Treatment, Exploring the Growth of the Cancer Stem Cells Market, Revolutionizing Oncological Therapies Through Cutting-edge Research and InnovationThe Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) market is gaining significant traction as researchers and healthcare providers intensify efforts to understand and target CSCs-a subset of cancer cells believed to drive tumor growth, metastasis, and resistance to standard treatments. By harnessing the unique properties of CSCs, such as their ability to self-renew and differentiate into various cancer cell types, the market is poised for groundbreaking advancements in cancer therapy. As CSCs are implicated in cancer recurrence and resistance to traditional treatments, their targeting represents a pivotal step in enhancing patient outcomes. The growth of the market is being propelled by increasing research efforts, the development of pathway inhibitors, and the emergence of innovative therapies such as immunotherapies and nanoparticle-based treatments. Additionally, recent technological breakthroughs in personalized medicine and immuno-oncology are further enhancing the potential of CSC-focused treatments to transform cancer care, providing new hope for improved therapeutic options and long-term patient survival.Get a Free Sample Report of Cancer Stem Cells Market @Key Cancer Stem Cells Market Players:.CureMetrix (AI-powered technology for early detection of CSCs in breast cancer, CSC-based imaging software for improved diagnostic accuracy in oncology).StemCells, Inc. (Stem cell-based therapies for pancreatic cancer, Stem cell-based treatments for neurodegenerative diseases).Thermo Fisher Scientific (Stem cell research tools for cancer applications, Flow cytometry for CSC detection).Novartis (Kymriah for blood cancer stem cells, B-cell depletion therapy for targeting lymphoma CSCs).Bristol-Myers Squibb (Opdivo for targeting CSCs in solid tumors, Yervoy for melanoma cancer stem cells).Celgene Corporation (Idhifa for targeting CSCs in acute myeloid leukemia, Revlimid for multiple myeloma CSCs).Exosome Diagnostics (Exosome-based liquid biopsy to detect CSCs, Exosome diagnostic kits for early cancer stem cell identification).BioTime (OpRegen for treating retinal diseases and cancer stem cells, PureStem technology for isolating and expanding cancer stem cells).Amgen (Blincyto for targeting CSCs in leukemia, Kyprolis for treating CSCs in multiple myeloma).Kite Pharma (Yescarta for targeting cancer stem cells in lymphoma, KTE-X19 for chronic lymphocytic leukemia).MedImmune (MEDI4736 for targeting CSCs, Anti-CSC antibodies for immunotherapy treatments).OncoOne (OncoOne's cancer stem cell-targeting monoclonal antibody, OncoOne's biomarker for early detection of CSCs).Genentech (Tecentriq for targeting CSCs in solid tumors, Avastin for targeting CSCs in glioblastoma).Eli Lilly and Company (Abemaciclib for targeting CSCs in breast cancer, Verzenio for targeting CSCs in metastatic breast cancer).ImmunoGen (Mirvetuximab soravtansine targeting CSCs in ovarian cancer, IMGN632 targeting CSCs in acute myeloid leukemia).Kura Oncology (Tipifarnib for targeting CSCs in solid tumors, KO-539 for targeting mutant IDH1 CSCs in leukemia).Actinium Pharmaceuticals (Iomab-B for targeting CSCs in leukemia, Actimab-A for targeting CSCs in acute myeloid leukemia).NantKwest (NK cells for targeting CSCs, CAR-T therapy for solid tumors with CSC involvement).Puma Biotechnology (Neratinib for targeting CSCs in HER2-positive breast cancer, PB272 targeting CSCs in HER2-positive cancers).Zymeworks (ZW25 targeting CSCs in solid tumors, ZW49 targeting CSCs in HER2-positive cancers)Segment AnalysisBy Mode of ActionIn 2023, the cancer stem cell segment dominated the market, offering a potential for future cancer treatment, owing to extensive research studies correlating CSC biology, including their signaling pathways, microenvironment, and surface markers. A large part of the market was agents targeting these pathways, particularly Wnt/β-catenin and Notch. Focusing on this has been essential in engineering therapies designed to inhibit CSC proliferation and metastasis.In 2023, the autologous therapies segment is expected to show the fastest growth owing to affordable treatment prices and higher survival rates. Such autologous transplants, which employ a patient's own cells, are preferred for their lower risk of rejection and better safety profile. However, allogeneic therapies are expected to grow rapidly due to ongoing R&D efforts and their potential applicability to a wider range of patients.By Cancer FormsIn 2023, the breast cancer segment dominated the market with the largest share, at 22%, highlighting the prevalence of both the disease itself and stem cell therapies. Factors such as obesity, lifestyle behaviors, as well as hormonal alterations, contribute to the increasing incidence of breast cancer, having an impact on new treatment strategies. Furthermore, advancements in chemotherapy and the use of stem cell therapies to minimize cardiotoxicity in survivors are expected to drive further growth in this space.Need any customization research on Cancer Stem Cells Market, Enquire Now @Key Market Segmentsby Mode of Action.Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs).By Anti-CSC Therapeutics-Pathway Inhibitors-Surface Marker-based-Immuno-evasion & Targeting Tumor Microenvironment-Nanoparticle-based Therapies-Others.Other Products-Cell-Culturing-Cell-Separation-Cell Analysis-Molecular Analysis-Others.Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy.Autologous SC Transplant.Allogeneic SC Transplantby Cancer Forms.Breast.Blood.Lung.Brain.Colorectal.Pancreatic.Bladder.Liver.OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the Cancer Stem Cells market, representing 38% of the market share. This supremacy is due to a strong healthcare infrastructure, considerable investments in R&D, and a high occurrence of cancers like breast, lung, and blood cancers. Esteemed organizations such as the Cancer Treatment Centers of America are crucial in progressing stem cell therapies, reinforcing the area's position as a leader.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by a rise in cancer cases and heightened investments in stem cell research. Nations such as China and India lead this expansion owing to their significant populations, advancing healthcare frameworks, and considerable investment in cancer research. For example, China's elevated cancer rates and India's increasing senior population are significant elements driving market growth in the area.Recent Developments.February 2024: Glenmark Pharma, in collaboration with Ichnos Science, announced the launch of Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), a platform dedicated to advancing drug delivery systems for cancer therapy. This initiative aims to enhance the effectiveness of treatments targeting cancer stem cells and improve patient outcomes..August 2023: Astellas Pharma Inc. made a strategic investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., bolstering its research and development capabilities in stem cell therapies. This partnership is expected to accelerate the development of innovative CSC-targeting treatments and expand Astellas Pharma's product portfolio.Buy Full Research Report on Cancer Stem Cells Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Cancer Stem Cells Market by Mode of Action8. Cancer Stem Cells Market by Cancer Forms9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Cancer Stem Cells Market by Mode of Action8. Cancer Stem Cells Market by Cancer Forms9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. Conclusion

