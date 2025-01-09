2025 Consumer Texting Behavior Report: Consumers Demand SMS Notifications And Conversations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumers embrace SMS Marketing like never before, with 86% opting in and expectations for instant, tailored communication soaring.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the leading text marketing for businesses of all sizes, released the 2025 Consumer Texting Behavior Report today . Now in its fourth year, the report underscores a remarkable trend: with a staggering 98% open rate, SMS has evolved from a communication tool to the cornerstone of audience engagement, driving immediate and meaningful interactions.

EZ Texting's 2025 Consumer Survey results reveal consumers embrace SMS marketing like never before, with 86% opting in.

"Consumers are clear about their preferences: they want businesses to communicate with them through SMS ," said Punit Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "From promotional offers to providing customer support, customers now prefer SMS for its speed, delivery, and convenience above all other forms of communication, including social and email. Businesses that react to this trend will find themselves with positive customer engagement, and those that don't are at risk of missing customer needs. Texting is no longer just a nice-to-have, it is now a must-have communication channel."

Consumers Expect Texting for Every Business Need

The 2025 report reveals growing consumer reliance on SMS for appointment reminders, promotional updates, and customer support. Among the most striking findings:



86% of consumers now opt in for business texts, a 20% increase since 2021.

79% of consumers are more likely to purchase when subscribed, increasing 21% from 2024. 52% of consumers text businesses more often, a 31% increase over 2023.

SMS Marketing Drives Action & Builds Loyalty

Consumers are increasingly turning to SMS as their go-to communication channel with brands. Highlights include:



71% of consumers subscribe to texts without needing a prior purchase.

47% share feedback via SMS , rising from 35% in 2024. 63% of consumers text more overall, with 52% texting businesses , compared to 31% last year.

Consumers Demand Speed & Personalization

Consumer expectations for responsiveness are higher than ever:



57% expect businesses to respond within 15 minutes.

67% show increased interest in products after receiving a text, an increase of 21% from 2024. 49% purchase more often after receiving a text, underscoring the power of timely communication.

Survey Methodology

EZ Texting conducted the 2025 Consumer Texting Behavior Report to analyze consumer attitudes and behaviors related to SMS marketing.



Survey Timeframe: Nov. 1–Nov. 15, 2024 Participants: 1,074 qualified respondents with personal mobile phones

About EZ Texting

Since 2004, EZ Texting has provided 230,000+ growing businesses and organizations with an effortless way to start text marketing-and powerful features and integrations to keep conversations going.

