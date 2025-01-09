Argon & Co Expands Leadership Team With Kevin Zweier To Lead Transportation Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kevin Zweier, Partner, Argon & Co

Argon & Co Launches Growth Strategy for 2025 and Beyond

- Kevin ZweierATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Zweier, Partner, and leader of its Practice. This strategic move highlights Argon & Co's commitment to growth and innovation within the transportation sector, as the firm continues to expand its presence in North America.Kevin Zweier brings deep expertise in transportation procurement, fleet modeling, transportation systems strategy , and operational assessments, having worked with top-tier clients such as CHEP, Comcast, PepsiCo, Kroger, HP, Heineken, and Starbucks. He will play a pivotal role in helping Argon & Co's clients optimize their transportation strategies and drive sustainable performance improvements.“Kevin's extensive background in developing sophisticated transportation strategies and delivering real business transformation makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Simon Clarke, Partner at Argon & Co.Before joining Argon & Co, Kevin Zweier previously served as Vice President at Chainalytics LLC/NTT DATA, where he led the global transportation practice. During his tenure, he managed projects that spanned transportation procurement, modeling, and technology implementation, delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiencies for clients.“Joining Argon & Co is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a growing organization that shares my passion for driving transformation and creating value,” Zweier stated.“I look forward to leveraging my expertise to support our clients and the organization's growth.”This appointment underscores Argon & Co's strategic focus on expanding its expertise and capabilities across key industries.“Kevin's proven leadership and track record of success align perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative and long-lasting results for our clients,” added Steve Mulaik, Partner at Argon & Co.“His expertise in the CPG sector will be particularly valuable as we continue to grow and evolve.”About Argon & CoArgon & Co is a global management consultancy that specializes in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 18 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East.For more information about Argon & Co and its services, please visit argonandco . Kevin Zweier can be reached at ....

