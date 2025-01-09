CellSave Arabia Introduces Adult Stem Cell Banking Services

(MENAFN- Boopin) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January 2024: CellSave Arabia, a trusted leader in newborn stem cell banking since 2005 and a proud member of the CSG.BIO Group, introduces their adult stem cell storage services, launching in 2025.



As a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) licensed provider, CellSave Arabia is extending their vast expertise in regenerative medicine therapies to include the preservation of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) from blood and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from adipose (fat) tissue.



Commenting on the announcement, Sarah Al-Hajali, CEO of CellSave Arabia, says: “Following years of extensive research, we are thrilled to finally announce our soon-to-launch adult stem cell storage services.”



“Aging and lifestyle factors can accelerate tissue deterioration, affecting the quality and strength of hair, skin, bones, and overall vitality. Both HSCs and MSCs present a groundbreaking solution for repairing and rejuvenating the body naturally,” added Al-Hajali.



The Power of Hematopoietic and Mesenchymal Stem Cells



Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) are multipotent primitive cells that can develop into all types of blood cells, and are essential for treating blood disorders, cancers, and immune system deficiencies by regenerating blood and immune cells.



On the other hand, Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) are multipotent stem cells found in bone marrow. Known for their ability to repair and regenerate tissues, MSCs are used in a variety of applications, including skin rejuvenation and hair restoration, body shaping and fat reduction, bone and cartilage repair, as well as anti-aging and wellness therapies.



By preserving these stem cells, individuals can future-proof their health and well-being, while also gaining access to emerging advancements in regenerative medicine.



Why Preserve Adult Stem Cells Early in Life?



Stem cell-based therapies hold immense potential for treating over 200 types of cancers, including lung cancer, breast cancer, and leukaemia, as well as a wide range of degenerative and autoimmune conditions; however, the costs of conducting these treatments later in life can be prohibitive, often making timely access a challenge.



Preserving stem cells early in life provides a practical and cost-effective solution. By banking stem cells early, people can secure access to healthy, viable cells whenever needed, ensuring both biological and financial preparedness. This groundbreaking service will make cutting-edge stem cell therapies more accessible, reducing the financial burden associated with acquiring treatments at a later stage.



Transforming Financial Accessibility in Stem Cell Therapies



CellSave Arabia’s upcoming adult stem cell banking service are set to revolutionize financial accessibility by enabling individuals to preserve their stem cells today, while they are at their healthiest. This proactive approach eliminates the need to source expensive stem cells later in life, ensuring that life-changing treatments are available without delay when needed.



“With nearly two decades of expertise and a reputation for innovation, we remain at the forefront of stem cell preservation. By expanding into adult stem cell banking, we are pioneering advancements in stem cell preservation and empowering individuals to secure their future health with advanced, affordable, and personalized solutions,” concluded Al-Hajali.







