Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Control Market Trends And Growth Forecast, 2024-2028: Rising Number Of Partnerships Between Vendors And End-Users Driving The Industry
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Site Infection Control market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The surgical site infection control market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
This report on the surgical site infection control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, rising awareness regarding hygiene, and growing geriatric population.
The study identifies the growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green products as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical site infection control market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for disposable surgical site infection control products and growing number of partnerships between vendors and end-users will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The surgical site infection control market is segmented as below:
By Type
Superficial Incisional SSI Deep Incisional SSI Organ or Space SSI
By Region
North America Europe Asia Rest of World (RoW)
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical site infection control market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
3M Co. B.Braun SE Becton Dickinson and Co. BioMerieux SA Covalon Technologies Ltd. Getinge AB Johnson and Johnson Inc. Kimberly Clark Corp. Medline Industries L.P. Medtronic PLC Metall Zug AG Molnlycke Health Care AB Paul Hartmann AG Prescient Surgical Sotera Health Co. STERIS plc Stryker Corp. Winner Medical Co. Ltd.
CONTACT:
