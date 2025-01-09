(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE; 08 January 2025: Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation solutions provider, has taken a significant step towards decarbonizing logistics in the oil and gas sector, launching its first commercial deployment of electric trucks and charging solutions in the UAE. Partnering with the UAE-based Admiral Mobility, Aramex has introduced a fleet of eight-ton Farizon electric trucks, powered by a 162kwh battery, tested and certified for operations in the UAE and KSA.



The initiative aligns with Aramex’s strategy to pioneer sustainable logistics solutions for its clients, reducing the environmental impact of industrial supply chains. The electric trucks will support Aramex’s oil and gas clients by providing efficient, eco-friendly transportation options, driving the logistics leader’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

A special event marked the successful launch of the electric trucks, with teams from both Aramex and Admiral Mobility celebrating the milestone.

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager UAE, Aramex, said: “At Aramex, we are committed to reducing our negative environmental impact through innovative sustainable practices. The partnership with Admiral Mobility advances our ambitions of increasing efficiency, lowering energy consumption and material use, as well as improving our environmental footprint. We look forward to accelerating our net-zero ambitions and offering customers greener, cleaner logistics solutions.”

Graham Bremer, General Manager, Admiral Mobility, said: “We are proud to be working with Aramex and assisting them on their drive to more sustainable logistics. The deployment of these electric trucks will enable further understanding of operating commercial EV which will help Aramex on transitioning their fleet to EV. We are super excited to be on this journey with Aramex.”

This deployment is part of Aramex’s comprehensive sustainability efforts, which include energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy investments, and sustainable packaging solutions. It complements the recent addition of e-bikes and fully electric vans to Aramex's last-mile delivery fleet in the UAE, part of the company's goal to convert 98% of its fleet to electric by 2030. From reducing carbon emissions through innovative last-mile delivery solutions to implementing energy-efficient technologies across its global network, the company has consistently prioritised sustainable growth.







MENAFN09012025002987014458ID1109072061