CEAT expands its Retail presence in North East India; Inaugurates New CFA in Tripura

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) CEAT, a leading Indian tyre manufacturer, has further cemented its commitment to the North Eastern region with the inauguration of a new premium retail facility in Agartala, Tripura. The expansion highlights CEAT's focus on customer-centric growth and its dedication to enhancing accessibility and service across the North East. With the steady growth of four-wheeler sales in the region, CEAT sees immense potential for expanding its premium retail presence to meet the evolving demands of customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT, said, “At CEAT, we are driven by our "Customer First" philosophy, which prioritizes the needs and convenience of our customers. The North East, with its unique geographical and infrastructural characteristics, represents immense potential for growth of the tyre industry. CEAT is strategically expanding its presence to ensure faster deliveries, improved service, and enhanced customer experience in the region. The North East region is an important market for us, and our enhanced presence here demonstrates our commitment to serving the region with superior products and unmatched service quality.”



Current Presence and Future Growth Plans in the North East

CEAT has established a strong retail footprint across the North East, with a total of 18 premium outlets and over 900 retail touchpoints spread across Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and upcoming expansions planned for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. This robust network ensures premium products and services are accessible to customers in every state in the North East.

With its expansive distribution network, upcoming projects, and focus on premium retail experiences, CEAT aims to make quality tyres more accessible to customers in the North East. The company’s efforts also align with its mission to contribute to the region’s economic growth by fostering strong relationships with dealers and sub-dealers, creating employment opportunities, and supporting the local community.



The newly inaugurated CFA in Agartala, by Mr. Banerjee, marks another milestone in CEAT's journey to strengthen its presence in the North East. Located in the northeastern state of Tripura, which has a population of approximately 3.7 million, Agartala serves as its capital and a key commercial hub.

The facility is designed to cater to the growing demands of customers in Tripura and neighbouring areas, offering a wide range of high-performance tyres for passenger cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.





MENAFN09012025005232011781ID1109071975