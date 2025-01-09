Mahindra Unveils New Dedicated State-of-the-art EV Manufacturing & Battery Assembly Facility in Chakan

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 8, 2025: Mahindra today unveiled its new dedicated state-of-the-art manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant, a fully integrated ecosystem dedicated to producing Electric Origin SUVs.



Strategically located within the Company’s 2.83 km2 Chakan manufacturing hub—one of India’s largest greenfield projects, a water-positive facility- and 100% reliant on renewable energy —the new plant for EV operations underscores Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing. As announced earlier, Mahindra has allocated ₹ 4 500 Crores out of the total ₹ 16 000 Crores planned in the F22–F27 investment cycle— which includes powertrain development, two product top hats including software & tech and manufacturing capacity.



Mahindra’s EV manufacturing hub is a fully integrated, highly automated manufacturing ecosystem that leverages over 1000 robots and multiple automated transfer systems. Alongside a strong focus on skill development and quality, the EV facility targets a 25% gender diversity ratio, reinforcing the plant’s inclusive and future-ready work culture. Driven by this foundation, Mahindra is now charged up to roll out next-generation Electric Origin SUVs.



THE NEXT-GENERATION EV PLANT



• A footprint of around 88000 m² for the EV domain.

• Utilises a fully automated Press Shop, an AI-driven Body Shop and one of India’s most sophisticated robotic Paint Shops to optimize quality and efficiency.

• Deploys over 500 robots and fully automated transfer systems in Body Shop, all monitored via an IoT-based “Nerve Center” for real-time process insights and end to end traceability.

• Adopts Industry 4.0 tech, AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robot), and AGVs for seamless material movement, underscoring Mahindra’s commitment to safety, speed, and reliability in sustainable manufacturing.



CUTTING-EDGE BATTERY ASSEMBLY



• Operates as one of the world’s most compact battery manufacturing lines, employing patented processes and lean module assembly.

• This fully automated plant integrates world-class manufacturing processes developed and implemented indigenously to produce/store/transfer high-performance, long-lasting batteries using industry 4.0 tech.

• Employs a patented pallet design for optimal insulation and geometric accuracy, plus hidden cell terminal welding for enhanced connectivity and robust performance.

• Performs multi-layered end-of-line testing simulating real-world conditions, backed by IP67 ingress protection, real-time temperature monitoring, and automated anomaly isolation.

• Implements a no-fault-forward strategy coupled with proprietary switching technology, that underscore superior product quality and reliability.

• Reinforces Mahindra’s pledge to deliver durability, safety, and peace of mind through best-in-class battery solutions tailored for electric mobility.



With this new state-of-the-art Chakan-based manufacturing and battery assembly facility, Mahindra takes another major step toward shaping the future of mobility. By combining localised battery assembly, high-end automation, and a dedication to innovation, Mahindra is reinforcing its commitment to "Make in India for the World" and contributing to India's efforts to meet its COP26 targets for 2030.







