Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Software and Services by Type, by Application, by End-User, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global remote patient monitoring software and services market is estimated to be USD 11.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 312.0 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 34.94% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will be driven by factors such as rapid advancements in wireless connectivity, supportive government policies and reimbursement models, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness and adoption of digital health.



Octagos Health's commitment to utilizing artificial intelligence to transform cardiac care aligns seamlessly with the technological advancements propelling the growth of the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market. AI elevates RPM systems by providing real-time insights, predictive analytics, and efficient cardiac device management. The recent $43 million investment secured by Octagos Health in July 2024, led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital-managed funds with continued support from Mucker Capital and other strategic investors, underscores this potential. This funding will accelerate the company's mission to revolutionize cardiac care and deliver comprehensive patient monitoring solutions.

By type, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global remote patient monitoring software and services market in 2024 owing to the increasing reliance on third-party services for device management, data analytics, and integration support to optimize RPM workflows. For instance, in September 2024, Avery Telehealth, a top telehealth platform with remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, and Kajeet, a pioneer in IoT connection solutions, formed a strategic agreement. Through utilising Kajeet's strong infrastructure and experience, this partnership seeks to expedite the rollout of digital health solutions, improve Avery Telehealth's service portfolio, and increase their market share in the quickly expanding digital health sector. Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, enabling more robust, user-friendly, and scalable RPM platforms.

By application, the others segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global remote patient monitoring software and services market in 2024 owing to the diverse use cases, including post-acute care and fitness monitoring, supported by rising consumer awareness and technological innovations. For instance, Prevounce Health, a top supplier of remote care management devices, software, and services, announced the release of the Pylo GL1-LTE, its first remote blood glucose monitoring device, in June 2024. In order to improve dependable data transfer across the US, the blood glucose meter has been clinically verified and integrates with several cellular networks. Through the Pylo cloud API, the GL1-LTE can be integrated with other health software and used with the Prevounce remote care management platform. Additionally, the diabetes segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its widespread prevalence globally, increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems, and the emphasis on personalized diabetes management solutions.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global remote patient monitoring software and services market in 2024 owing to the integration of RPM into chronic disease management programs, post-surgical monitoring, and emergency care. For instance, MD Home Health, a prominent privately held home health agency in Arizona, announced in October 2024 that it is now offering in-clinic care, virtual care, remote patient monitoring, house calls, and hospice. This makes it one of the first private home health agencies in Arizona to provide a complete and all-encompassing omnichannel healthcare approach. Additionally, the ambulatory care centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing focus on outpatient care, cost efficiency, and enhanced patient satisfaction facilitated by RPM technologies.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, a robust healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement policies, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare investments, growing adoption of digital health solutions, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding awareness about RPM systems among patients and providers. For instance, in August 2023, NavCare, a remote patient care services provider that specializes in comprehensive chronic care management (CCM), was acquired by MD Revolution, a prominent provider of clinical services and remote care management.

Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2035

