PHILIPPINES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a development that underscores the growing significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in global affairs, Edward Morris , CEO and Lead Prompt Engineer of UK-based company Enigmatica , has become the first individual to Prompt Engineering to the Ukrainian government. This remarkable achievement highlights the increasing demand for AI expertise, even amidst the challenges of a full-scale war.The story began when Edward Morris, a British-Filipino entrepreneur, was invited by the Ukrainian following his lecture series at Taras Shevchenko University. Despite the war, the university has maintained a steadfast commitment to equipping its students with transformative skills like Prompt Engineering and AI application.During his sessions, Morris trained Ukrainian officials in leveraging AI tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and other Large Language Models. His instruction also covered the development of automation functions for AI Agents, which can significantly reduce administrative burdens and optimize resources. To ensure a broader understanding, Morris has also scheduled a follow-up session for later this month, delving deeper into Agent-based technologies.“Upskilling and teaching the Government of Ukraine and, more importantly its people, is a huge honour, which is made only more poignant by the fact that they're in the midst of a war,” Morris states.“The fact that Ukraine, despite its challenges, is focusing on AI, Prompting, and Agents, and building the future says volumes. Not just about Ukraine's resilience, but about just how important this technology is for the future.”At its core, Enigmatica specializes in AI implementation, Prompt Engineering, and upskilling businesses and individuals to unlock the full potential of modern AI tools. Known for its groundbreaking advancements, including the development of Engrammic Prompt Engineering and robust AI defense protocols, Enigmatica has been at the forefront of innovation in AI applications. Morris's expertise has been sought after by leading organizations globally, from Fortune 500 companies to academic institutions like Oxford University and the American University in the Emirates.Morris's collaboration with the Ukrainian government exemplifies the transformative power of AI and its potential to address complex challenges in unprecedented circumstances. His work serves as an inspiration, not just to the AI community, but to individuals and nations striving for progress amidst adversity.“I spent my childhood years in the Philippines, enjoying simple pleasures like playing with my cousins,” shares Morris.“Fast forward to now, I'm creating human-like AI Agents that mimic real choices, saving thousands of hours for Fortune 500 companies, governments, charities, and everyday people. It's a world that seemed reserved for science fiction when I was a child.”For more information on Enigmatica and Edward Morris' work, visit .About EnigmaticaFounded by Edward Morris in the United Kingdom, Enigmatica is company specializing in AI Enigmatica is a UK-based company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation, Prompt Engineering, and upskilling individuals and organizations. Founded in 2022 by Edward Morris, a British-Filipino entrepreneur and globally recognized Prompt Engineer, the company is renowned for its cutting-edge solutions that optimize efficiency, creativity, and productivity.Edward Morris, who works closely with Microsoft and OpenAI, has been featured in Forbes, the Financial Times, and even Times Square, New York, for his groundbreaking AI applications. Enigmatica stands out with its innovative methodologies, including Engrammic Prompt Engineering and the Black ICE Prompt Defense, offering unique AI tools and robust security solutions.Beyond corporate projects, Enigmatica is committed to education, having trained people of all ages and collaborated with leading institutions like Oxford University and Taras Shevchenko University in Ukraine. With a mission to prepare clients for the future of technology, Enigmatica continues to redefine the possibilities of AI across industries and sectors.

