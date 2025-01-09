Experience Immersive Auditory Experience with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, Powered by HUAWEI SOUND

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The FreeBuds Pro 4, the first wireless earbuds under the high-end HUAWEI SOUND brand, is now available in UAE on the official Huawei store and select retail stores for AED 749. As Huawei's latest premium pair of wireless earbuds, these promise to redefine the listening experience. The new FreeBuds Pro 4 delivers pure and immersive sound with a slew of innovations.



Featuring a Dual-driver True Sound, the earphones are built for unrivalled fidelity. Designed to offer exceptional call clarity, the FreeBuds Pro 4 also utilise AI-powered noise cancellation to offer stable and clear calls, free from background noise in the noisiest environments.



Stable & Clear Calls

Powered by Huawei’s AI noise cancellation algorithm, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 eliminates up to 100 dB of external noise during calls. These earbuds use a quad-microphone system, including a high-sensitivity bone-conducting microphone, and a multi-channel deep neural network (DNN) algorithm that intelligently differentiates between human voice and environmental sounds. Even in loud places like concerts, or sporting events, the earbuds can isolate your voice, ensuring clear and uninterrupted conversations.



To enhance noise cancellation and provide a more immersive listening experience, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 use Shape Memory Foam ear tips, which effectively reduce background noise. These ear tips offer a structural advantage, providing up to 30% better noise reduction compared to the previous generation of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. Additionally, the Intelligent Dynamic ANC technology adapts to your environment in real-time, generating personalized noise-cancellation parameters for a truly immersive audio experience.



For added convenience, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 also supports Head Motion Controls, allowing users to answer or reject calls with a simple nod or shake of the head—making hands-free calls easier than ever.



Unmatched Acoustic Precision with Dual-Driver True Sound

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 is the first pair of earbuds to feature HUAWEI SOUND, the pinnacle of Huawei’s audio technology, solidifying its position as a leader in acoustic innovation. These earbuds come with Dual-Driver True Sound, featuring Digital Cross-Over technology and a Triple Adaptive EQ algorithm to deliver a rich, lifelike sound experience.



The Dual Independent Sound Output System refines the audio profile by allocating separate signals to each of the Dual drivers, creating a more immersive, well-rounded sound. Coupled with the powerful 11mm Quad-Magnet Dynamic Driver Unit, the FreeBuds Pro 4 ensures precise, stable real-time audio reproduction without distortion.



For an even more personalised listening experience, the earbuds feature a professionally tuned EQ, allowing users to switch between sound profiles like Classic and Balanced. This flexibility helps replicate the essence of live music with remarkable accuracy.



Elegant Design Inspired by Classical Instruments

Inspired by the beauty of elegant string instruments, the Spectrum Silver Strings design of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 incorporate precision craftsmanship. Delicate silver strings are engraved along the earbud handle, with a golden HUAWEI SOUND emblem placed above them, symbolizing musical notes set against the silver strings and underscoring the earbuds’ superior audio precision. The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 blend refined luxury with unparalleled craftsmanship. Meticulously coated with six layers of lacquer, the earbuds are finished with a glossy, protective sheen. The charging case is equally impressive, crafted with a glossy, jade-like finish that reflects flawless perfection.



The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 also feature Dual Device Connection, allowing users to seamlessly connect the earbuds to two devices at once. Whether you're pairing with two iOS or Android devices, the earbuds automatically switch between them without the need for repeated pairing, offering a hassle-free, effortless experience





