Grünenthal Appoints Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl As Chief Scientific Officer

(MENAFN- Pressat) Aachen, Germany, 09 January 2025 – Grünenthal announced today that Prof. Dr. Uli Brödl will assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Member of the Corporate Executive Board, effective 01 February 2025.

Uli Brödl has more than 15 years of experience. He joins Grünenthal from Boehringer Ingelheim, where he served as Corporate Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development & Operations, and member of Boehringer Ingelheim's Venture Fund Committee. In his most recent role, he oversaw end-to-end clinical development and operations activities across therapeutic areas and worked at the interface of R&D, Commercial, and Market Access functions. He has a proven track record of bringing innovative medicines to patients, including Empagliflozin, an oral anti-diabetic medicine. Earlier in his career, Uli Brödl led Boehringer Ingelheim's Canadian medical organisation and gained extensive market experience. In parallel, he founded and co-chaired the BI Canada Incubator, an innovation lab to develop innovative healthcare solutions.

Uli Brödl graduated as a Medical Doctor from Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich. He is a board-certified internist and endocrinologist and an Adjunct Professor of Internal Medicine at the Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich.

"The unique focus on improving the quality of life of underserved patients suffering from pain attracted me to Grünenthal,” says Uli Brödl. "I look forward to joining the team and further driving Grünenthal's innovation pipeline."

"With Uli, we have been able to attract an excellent leader," says Gabriel Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal. "His extensive experience in R&D and commercial functions combined with Uli's drive to bring innovative medicines to patients will help us propel our vision of a world free of pain."

