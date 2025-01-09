Yum China Leads The Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry For The Fifth Consecutive Year On The Dow Jones Sustainability Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC ; HKEX: 9987) today announced that the Company has been ranked number one globally for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities in the S&P Global 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Yum China has been selected as a member of both the Sustainability (DJSI): World (DJSI World) and Emerging Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the fifth consecutive year.

Yum China stands out as the only company from the Chinese mainland in the consumer services industry included in the DJSI World Index. This year, Yum China has significantly improved its performance in the S&P CSA, with its overall score increasing by 5 points compared to last year. Among 24 CSA evaluation criteria, it ranked in the top 1% in 15 criteria, demonstrating notable advancements particularly in Supply Chain Management, Human Capital Management, and Customer Relations. These enhancements highlight the Company's dedicated efforts and substantial progress over the past year.

The Company also received a peer-leading S&P Global ESG score and continued to perform excellently among other major international ESG rating agencies. In June 2024, Yum China maintained its AA rating in the MSCI ESG ratings for the third consecutive year, remaining the only restaurant company worldwide with this distinction.

These achievements collectively reflect Yum China's long-term commitment and outstanding performance in ESG. Yum China is committed to creating a responsible ecosystem and aligning with stakeholders across its entire value chain to make impactful progress on ESG.

In 2024, Yum China further advanced its commitment to sustainability with key initiatives such as scaling up the use of renewable energy in its stores and logistics centers, engaging suppliers to adopt renewable energy, reducing the use of plastic and paper in packaging, and establishing a nationwide coffee ground recycling network. The Company was awarded the "Gold Award" for Recycling and Circular Utilization Solutions at the 2024 International Packaging Innovation Forum (IPIF).

For more information on Yum China's corporate sustainability and CSR initiatives, please visit:

