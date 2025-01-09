Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DDI Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by component, deployment mode, organisation size, application, vertical, and region.

According to this report, the global DDI market value reached USD 689.26 million in 2023. Aided by the growing adoption of advanced network technologies and the increasing demand for automated network management solutions, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 1.84 billion by 2032.



The increasing demand for network automation and optimization is one of the key DDI market trends. With the rise of complex networks, driven by emerging technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, traditional manual methods of managing network functions have become inadequate. As organisations look to improve network reliability, minimise errors, and reduce operational costs, DDI solutions are becoming a core part of the infrastructure to enable seamless network performance.

North America currently dominates the global DDI market share, due to the widespread adoption of advanced network technologies and the presence of several key market players in the region. The strong emphasis on digital transformation across various industries, coupled with growing investments in cybersecurity, is expected to sustain the region's leadership in the market during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of cloud services is propelling the market expansion. As organisations shift towards multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, the need for dynamic, automated management of IP addresses and associated services becomes essential. DDI platforms that support cloud-native functionalities are increasingly being deployed to ensure efficient network operations in cloud environments, thereby supporting the global DDI market growth.

The rising security concerns associated with expanding network infrastructure are also boosting the market revenue. With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, including DDoS attacks and IP-based threats, organizations are looking for integrated DDI solutions that offer enhanced visibility and control over IP addresses, DNS, and DHCP, ensuring better protection against potential threats. This trend is further shaping the market dynamics. Moreover, the growing adoption of Zero Trust network security models, which emphasize stringent controls over IP management and network configurations, is also expected to increase the DDI market size over the forecast period.

There are several market challenges that must be addressed. The complexity of integrating DDI solutions with existing network infrastructure, especially in legacy systems, can pose a barrier to adoption for some organizations. Additionally, the need for skilled professionals to manage and maintain DDI solutions remains a critical issue, as the technology requires specialized knowledge of network management and security.

As per the DDI market analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the coming years. Rapid technological advancements, increasing adoption of IoT and cloud computing, and the expansion of digital infrastructure in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are contributing to the growing demand for DDI solutions in this region. The development of smart cities and widespread 5G rollouts are also key factors driving market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the demand for cloud-based and automated network management solutions continues to grow, DDI vendors are focusing on developing user-friendly platforms with advanced automation and integration capabilities. The increasing emphasis on network security and the adoption of Zero Trust architectures are also expected to create further opportunities for the development of advanced DDI solutions that offer enhanced security features.

The global DDI market development is driven by the increasing demand for network automation, security, and scalability in an era of digital transformation. As organisations continue to adopt emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, and cloud computing, the need for efficient and automated DDI solutions will only become more pronounced. With strong growth prospects in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific, and opportunities for innovation in security and automation, the global DDI market is set to play a pivotal role in the future of network management.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Component



Solutions Services

Market Breakup by Deployment Mode



On-Premises Cloud

Market Breakup by Organisation Size



Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Application



Network Automation

Virtualisation and Cloud

Data Center Transformation

Network Cyber Security Others

Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



Telecom and IT

BFSI

Government and Defence

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail Others

Market Breakup by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global DDI market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



Nokia Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

TCPWave Inc.

BlueCat Networks, Inc.

Infoblox Inc.

PC Network Inc.

Men & Mice ehf.

EfficientIP

FusionLayer Inc. Cygna Labs Corp.

