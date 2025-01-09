Top 2 Best Places To Work In Indonesia For 2024 Announced Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2025 - Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca have been recognized as the top two best places to work in Indonesia for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work certification program. These companies have been honored for their unwavering commitment to creating employee-centric cultures that prioritize well-being, growth, and development.



Novo Nordisk has secured the top spot for its outstanding dedication to fostering a supportive, people-centric workplace. The global healthcare leader, specializing in diabetes care, hemophilia, and hormone therapy, is celebrated not only for its innovative treatments that improve lives worldwide but also for its exceptional workplace practices. Novo Nordisk has implemented various programs designed to enhance employee engagement, promote wellness, and support work-life balance. With strong leadership and continuous development opportunities, the company continues to set the standard for workplace excellence in Indonesia, empowering employees to thrive both personally and professionally.



AstraZeneca has earned the second position for its commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and employee-focused culture. Known for its medical advancements in oncology, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases, AstraZeneca also places a strong emphasis on providing a dynamic work environment. The company offers a range of professional development opportunities, encourages a healthy work-life balance, and promotes a collaborative, open, and inclusive culture where employees are empowered to make meaningful contributions. AstraZeneca's second-place ranking highlights its ongoing efforts to nurture talent, foster creativity, and value the well-being of its people.







