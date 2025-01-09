Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers by Product, Service, Application, End User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market was estimated to be USD 0.985 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to rising cancer rates, growing precision medicine use, advances in genomic research, more FDA approvals and expanding indications, partnerships and collaborations, and government funding and initiatives.



The transition towards precision medicine, which involves customizing treatments based on individual genetic profiles, has catalyzed greater reliance on biomarkers for patient stratification, particularly those related to PARP (poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase) inhibitors. These biomarkers are crucial for identifying patients who are more likely to benefit from PARP inhibitor therapies, thereby enhancing treatment outcomes. A notable example is the introduction of the PARP Activity Screening and Inhibitor Testing Assay (PASTA) in January 2023, this innovative method is designed for semi-high-throughput in vitro analysis using a 96-well plate configuration to evaluate the selectivity of PARP inhibitors. The primary objective of the PASTA assay is to measure the relative selectivity of various PARP inhibitors while assessing ADP-ribosylation levels facilitated by individual PARPs under diverse conditions. Overall, this assay advances the understanding of PARP-related therapies and improves the precision of treatment modalities tailored to individual patient needs.

By product, the kits segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market in 2024 owing to the widespread adoption of ready-to-use diagnostic kits in clinical settings for ease of use and rapid detection of biomarkers. For instance, Myriad Genetics, Inc., a manufacturer of precision medicine and genetic testing, declared in January 2024 that it supports the criteria for germline testing for patients with breast cancer set forth by the Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The company views the ASCO-SSO's update to its guidelines as a major step forward in incorporating genetics into patient clinical treatment. Additionally, the assays segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-precision testing methods and advancements in assay technologies, particularly in research and drug development settings.

By service, the BRCA 1 & 2 testing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market in 2024 owing to the high prevalence of BRCA mutations in breast and ovarian cancers and the critical role of BRCA testing in determining patient eligibility for PARP inhibitor treatments. For instance, the Intermountain Precision Genomics (IPG) laboratory business of Intermountain Health sold some assets to Myriad Genetics, Inc., a company that specializes in genetic testing and precision medicine, in February 2024. Precision Fluid Testing, Precision Oncology Testing, and his CLIA-certified laboratory in St. George, Utah, are all part of the deal. Additionally, the HRD testing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on identifying broader patient populations, beyond BRCA mutations, who may benefit from PARP inhibitor therapies.

By application, the breast cancer segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market in 2024 owing to the high incidence of breast cancer and the growing adoption of PARP inhibitors as a targeted therapy for BRCA-mutated breast cancer patients. For instance, Myriad Genetics, Inc., a precision medicine and genetic testing firm, will expand its portfolio of Precise Oncology Solutions and present new research at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in June 2023. Additionally, the ovarian cancer segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding use of PARP inhibitors in ovarian cancer treatments and increasing research into biomarkers for improved patient stratification.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market in 2024 owing to the high patient volume and preference for hospitals for cancer diagnosis and treatment services, including biomarker testing for therapy selection. For instance, in March 2023, the biotechnology company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche), which creates medications and diagnostics to treat serious illnesses, said that it has partnered with Eli Lilly and Company to support the development of Roche's Elecsys PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers. One cutting-edge blood test designed to help with early Alzheimer's disease diagnosis is the PARP. Additionally, the diagnostic laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing outsourcing of specialized biomarker testing services to laboratories and the increasing demand for high-throughput and sophisticated diagnostic capabilities.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of precision medicine, the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, and increasing prevalence of cancer, particularly breast and ovarian cancers, where PARP inhibitors are commonly used. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of cancer diagnostics and treatment options, rising healthcare spending, and growing patient population, particularly in countries like China and India. For instance, in January 2023, technology played a significant role in identifying novel markers of prostate cancer resistance to PARP inhibitors. Researchers have investigated how various genetic variants affect the effectiveness of PARP medicines using genome-wide CRISPR knockout screens. The identification of MMS22L, a gene that, when deleted, dramatically improves the susceptibility to PARP inhibitor, is a noteworthy finding from these investigations.

Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Market Forecast by Product, Service, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

AstraZeneca



GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)



Pfizer, Inc.



Merck & Co., Inc.



Clovis Oncology



Novartis International AG



Roche Holding AG



Bristol-Myers Squibb



Eisai Co., Ltd.



AbbVie Inc.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company



Eli Lilly and Company



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.



Tesaro, Inc. (acquired by GSK)

Kits Assays

BRCA (Breast Cancer Gene) 1 & 2 Testing

HRD (Homologous Recombination Deficiency) Testing

HRR (Homologous Recombination Repair) Testing Other Services

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer Other Applications

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes Other End-Users

