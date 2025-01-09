Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Animal Health was estimated at US$56.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$102.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth of organic trace minerals in the context of animal health is driven by several key factors, primarily the increasing focus on sustainable and natural farming practices, advancements in nutritional science, and the rising demand for antibiotic-free animal products. One of the main drivers is the growing recognition of the limitations and environmental concerns associated with inorganic minerals, which often have lower bioavailability and contribute to environmental pollution due to excessive excretion by animals. Organic trace minerals, by contrast, are more efficiently absorbed, leading to better animal health outcomes and lower environmental impact.

Additionally, advancements in mineral bonding and feed technologies have made it easier to include these minerals in precise amounts in animal diets, enhancing their effectiveness. Another critical factor is the global trend toward reducing antibiotic use in livestock production, as governments and consumers push for more natural ways to maintain animal health.

Organic trace minerals are seen as a key component in this shift, as they help improve immune function and disease resistance naturally, reducing the need for medical interventions. Furthermore, the rising global demand for high-quality, ethically produced animal products is encouraging producers to invest in better nutritional strategies, including the use of organic trace minerals, to meet consumer expectations for both animal welfare and food safety. These trends collectively contribute to the growing importance of organic trace minerals in promoting animal health across the livestock industry.

What Role Does Consumer Demand Play in Shaping Animal Health Practices?

The growing consumer demand for higher-quality, safer, and ethically produced animal products is significantly influencing the adoption of organic trace minerals in livestock feed to improve animal health. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the health and welfare of animals, especially as awareness of food safety, antibiotic resistance, and environmental sustainability increases. They now expect producers to raise animals under conditions that support not only better welfare but also healthier end products - whether it be meat, milk, or eggs.

Organic trace minerals contribute to this by improving animal immunity, enhancing reproductive health, and supporting overall well-being, which reduces the need for antibiotics and synthetic growth promoters. This aligns with consumer preferences for 'clean-label' products that are free from artificial additives and antibiotic residues. As more consumers demand transparency about how their food is produced, livestock producers are turning to organic trace minerals to meet these expectations, positioning them as a key part of sustainable and health-conscious farming practices. The ability to market products as being produced using more natural, bioavailable nutrients resonates with health-conscious consumers, creating a direct link between animal nutrition practices and the perceived value of the final product.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Production Animal segment, which is expected to reach US$67.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.3%. The Companion Animal segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $14.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.4% CAGR to reach $26.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

