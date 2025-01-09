Persistent Introduces Pi-Omnikg With Google Cloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Accelerating biomedical research with AI-driven solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems

(BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, today announced the launch of Pi-OmniKG , an advanced AI-driven knowledge graph solution developed with Cloud technology. 'Omni' signifies the ability to universally handle diverse data, and 'KG' stands for Knowledge Graphs powered by GenAI. This innovative solution empowers healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) organizations to accelerate biomedical research, streamline data mining processes, and deliver insights with greater speed and accuracy.

Biomedical research is often hindered by time-consuming and labor-intensive data mining workflows. Legacy systems struggle to incorporate and analyze diverse datasets effectively, delaying the generation of actionable insights critical for HCLS enterprises. Pi-OmniKG addresses these challenges by modernizing data integration processes, creating a holistic knowledge base to decipher complex relationships, allowing researchers to make faster, evidence-based decisions by unlocking hidden insights. Furthermore, Pi-OmniKG enables direct querying of structured and unstructured internal data assets, alone or in combination with external data.

Key benefits of the solution include:



Reducing hypothesis generation time, empowering researchers to make faster, evidence-based decisions.

Speeding up data processing, leading to improved research efficiency.

Seamlessly integrating diverse data types, files, and sources from public and private datasets, creating a unified knowledge base. Incorporating reusable components with built-in flexibility to meet specific client needs for smart decision support.

Pi-OmniKG is built using Google Cloud's advanced technologies - including the Vertex AI platform, BigQuery, and Cloud SQL - leveraging GenAI capabilities to streamline workflows, standardize data, and enable seamless integration of structured and unstructured datasets. Its intuitive interface allows researchers to query and visualize data, uncovering novel relationships and delivering high-quality insights backed by authentic citations.



Persistent has been working with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies for over a decade to deliver transformative solutions that address complex industry challenges. The launch of Pi-OmniKG builds on the Strategic Partnership Agreement Persistent announced in June 2024, which strengthens the collaboration between the two organizations to support Persistent's development of AI-driven solutions across industries. It exemplifies Persistent's vision of providing a smarter, faster, and more accessible way for HCLS organizations to process biomedical data and drive innovation.

Ganesh Nathella, Senior Vice President and General Manager – HCLS Business, Persistent

"In an era where data-driven insights are vital to accelerating drug discovery, clinical research, and patient-centric care, the challenges of managing vast and complex datasets often impede progress in biomedical R&D. At the intersection of technology and life sciences, our collaboration with Google Cloud enables us to deliver transformative solutions tailored to this industry's unique needs with a data-first approach. Pi-OmniKG enables life sciences organizations to streamline workflows, leverage data, and drive breakthroughs with precision. Together, we are advancing the capabilities of researchers and research organizations to address critical challenges and accelerate progress across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem."

Shweta Maniar, Global Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences Solutions & Strategy, Google Cloud

"As the volume and complexity of biomedical data continue to grow, researchers need smarter tools that unlock the true potential of this data. Pi-OmniKG, powered by Google Cloud's GenAI capabilities, showcases how AI can empower organizations to drive faster discoveries, bring therapies to market sooner, and advance global healthcare innovation. This collaboration with Persistent underscores our shared commitment to enabling breakthroughs in life sciences."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 23,200 employees located in 19 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-enabled software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company has been recognized as the "Most Promising Company" of the Year by CNBC-TV18 at the 2023 India Business Leader Awards. Persistent has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 327% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 Report.





Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent/flcs

Logo:

SOURCE Persistent Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED