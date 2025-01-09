Women In Tech Switzerland Joins As Strategic Partner For 3Rd Edition Of World Woman Davos Agenda

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Women in Tech and Allyship at the World Woman Davos Agenda 2024

Safia Agueni, President of Women in Tech Switzerland

logo for Women in Tech Switzerland chapter

Driving Diversity in STEM: Women in Tech Switzerland sets a bold 2025 agenda with global collaborations and key engagements at Davos.

- Safia Agueni, Country Director of Women in Tech SwitzerlandBASEL, BASEL-STADT, SWITZERLAND, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women in Tech Switzerland has officially joined as a strategic partner for the 3rd Edition of the World Woman Davos Agenda . Women in Tech Switzerland will host a pivotal session on“Leadership in Innovation, Diversity, and Resilience” on January 22, 2025, at 1:45 PM at the Hotel Mountain Plaza, Davos.The session, moderated by Dr. Barbara Stäuble, Executive Board Member of Women in Tech Switzerland, will feature an esteemed panel of thought leaders, including: Prof. Anna Fontcuberta i Morral, Président, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL); Dr. Angeli Möller, Group Chief Health Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee, Zühlke Group; Dr. Alina Matyukhina, CSO & Global Head of Cybersecurity, Siemens Smart Infrastructure Buildings; Dr. Marko Loparic, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Digital Health, and Co-Founder of Artidis; and Safia Agueni, President, Women in Tech Switzerland.The World Woman Davos Agenda, convening on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, attracts over 1,000 delegates from more than 30 countries. This year's theme, #EqualityMoonshot, focuses on accelerating gender equality, sustainability, and inclusive leadership in the Intelligent Age.“Partnerships like the one with Women in Tech Switzerland are crucial to creating platforms that amplify diverse voices in innovation and leadership,” said Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.“This collaboration brings critical conversations to the forefront, paving the way for transformative change.”“The tech industry holds the power to address some of the world's most complex challenges, but that innovation requires collective and inclusive leadership,” said Safia Agueni, President of Women in Tech Switzerland.“Through our programs, partnerships, and global presence, we are shaping a future where diverse voices lead the way in creating sustainable solutions.”The agenda features an extraordinary lineup of changemakers redefining leadership and advancing gender equality. Highlights include Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark; Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President of Forbes; Aleksandra Gajewska of Poland's Ministry of Labour; Olympian Kariman Abuljadayel; Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Chancellor of the University of Cape Town; Cherie Blair, founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation; and Damilola Ogunbiyi, UN Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All. These leaders are driving transformative conversations and actionable solutions for a more inclusive future in the Intelligent Age.This two-day event will empower attendees to connect with global thought leaders, engage in transformative discussions, and co-create innovative solutions. The conference will culminate in the World Woman Hero Awards and an evening reception on January 23, celebrating extraordinary women driving change worldwide.The event will be live-streamed on the World Woman Foundation YouTube channel and LinkedIn page, ensuring virtual participation from around the globe. For more details about the event and to register, visit the World Woman Davos Agenda: register/About Women in Tech SwitzerlandWomen in Tech Switzerland is a local chapter of the international non-profit organization Women in Tech® (WIT), where their mission is to empower women in Switzerland to embrace STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), to foster an inclusive and equitable ecosystem for all. Through this mission, the chapter works to reshape Switzerland's STEM landscape, creating a more welcoming environment that supports women in seizing opportunities and achieving long-term success. In doing so, Women in Tech Switzerland contributes to the global goal of gender equality in STEM.For inquiries about partnerships or global initiatives, visit or contact us directly:Lisa Etter | Davos Engagements | +41 78 791 6306 | ...Maureen Azria | General Inquiries | +41 78 726 2926 | ...

Lisa Etter

Women in Tech Switzerland

...

World Woman Davos Agenda 2024 rewind

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.