(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The unfolding drama between Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and former President Jair Bolsonaro has taken a new twist, potentially drawing in two of the world's most influential figures: Donald and Elon Musk.



Bolsonaro, who faces multiple challenges in Brazil, including an investigation into his alleged involvement in a coup attempt, has been invited to Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025. However, his passport was confiscated in February 2024 by order of Justice de Moraes.



Now, Bolsonaro has publicly requested the return of his passport to attend what he calls an "honorable and important historical event". This puts de Moraes in a delicate position. If he denies Bolsonaro's request, he risks antagonizing Trump, who will soon be the most powerful political figure in the world.



(Commentary: A Dangerous Tango - When Politics, Tech, and Justice Collide)



De Moraes is no stranger to high-profile confrontations. He has already locked horns with Elon Musk , the world's richest man, over content moderation on X (formerly Twitter). Their clash led to a temporary ban of X in Brazil, with Musk accusing de Moraes of censorship and overreach.



The question now is whether de Moraes will stand his ground against both Trum and Musk. Trump has shown strong support for Bolsonaro in the past, praising him as "one of the great presidents of any country in the world". If de Moraes prevents Bolsonaro from attending Trump's inauguration, it could be seen as a direct challenge to the incoming U.S. president.

Trump Invites Bolsonaro: A Political Chess Game with Global Implications

Alexandre de Moraes has emerged as a highly controversial figure in Brazil's judicial landscape. While he presents himself as a defender of democratic institutions, his actions have frequently been criticized as overreaching and potentially undermining the very principles he claims to protect.



The outcome of this situation could have far-reaching implications for Brazil's relationship with the United States under Trump's second term, as well as for the ongoing tensions between Brazilian authorities and global tech giants like X.



As the inauguration date approaches, all eyes will be on de Moraes to see if he will risk further international controversy by keeping Bolsonaro grounded in Brazil, or if he will relent and allow the former president to attend Trump's inauguration.



Either decision is likely to have significant repercussions for Brazil's political landscape and its place on the global stage.

