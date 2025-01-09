Clientshare Achieves Over 120% Yoy Growth In Logistics Sector, Driven By Global Contracts With World-Leading Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Ward, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clientshare , the company behind the world-leading Business Review Pulse , celebrates a transformative 2024 with remarkable milestones and plans for an exciting year ahead.

Pulse saw 65% overall growth during 2024, with standout performances in some of the key sectors where the tool is used. Clientshare achieved an exceptional 120% growth rate within the Logistics industry, and recorded an impressive 97% growth within the Facilities Management (FM) sector.

Adding to their successes in Q4, Clientshare secured a number of significant partnerships with globally recognised organisations including: CEVA Logistics who are deploying Pulse across Europe, BPO leader in financial and professional services, Williams Lea, who will use Pulse across the US, Europe and APAC; and Aramark who have begun using Pulse in their key North American market. These collaborations underscore Pulse's reputation as the world's leading platform for effective business reviews.

At the start of the year, Clientshare released groundbreaking research into how buyers of B2B services view Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs). The insights they gained shed light on how crucial the review process is and demonstrated a key disconnect between the buyers and their suppliers.

In September, Clientshare held its first CX Awards to recognise companies who have excelled in their customer experience offerings. The event was hosted alongside a customer-exclusive preview of the upcoming roadmap for Pulse 2.0, which will see a number of game-changing developments to the platform that will be rolled out across 2025.

As we move into the new year, Clientshare is poised to considerably expand its existing presence in North America, leveraging its success to deliver transformative solutions to an even wider audience across a variety of sectors.

The company is also set to release new eye-opening research in Q1, exploring the critical role QBRs play for suppliers in Logistics, Facilities Management and Business Outsourcing in driving customer engagement and retention. It is set to expose the difficulties many companies face around review processes and offer valuable guidance on how businesses can improve.

“This year has been phenomenal for Clientshare and Pulse,” said James Ward, Managing Director of Clientshare.“Our growth across multiple industries, combined with the trust of some of the world's most respected organisations, underscores and emphasises the value Pulse delivers. As we look to 2025, our focus on North American expansion and industry-leading research will further empower our customers to elevate their customer relationships through better business conversations.”



About Clientshare:

Clientshare is the world's leading Business Reviews platform.

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT to improve retention and grow accounts. The platform gives businesses the tools to create high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback. Customers, including CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.

