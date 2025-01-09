(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The witnessed the participation of 30 and local entities in the UAE.

>> H.E. Nuaimi: The marks a crucial step towards enhancing digital transformation initiatives in all economic and commercial transactions in the nation, further strengthening UAE's new knowledge and innovation-based economic model.

Abu Dhabi, January 09, 2025: The of recently held a comprehensive workshop to introduce government organisations to the Economic Activities Platform, an innovative digital portal designed to facilitate government integration and provide access to the National Economic Registry 'Growth'.

The workshop was attended by H.E. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi,

Assistant Undersecretary

for

Entrepreneurship

and the

Economic Affairs

Regulatory Sector at the

Ministry

of

Economy, along with 30 officials from the Economic Activities Commission and licensing directors representing different local authorities and municipalities in the country.

The launch of Economic Activities Platform marks a significant advancement in standardising economic activities nationwide, aligning them with international standards. It offers precise and updated information on the laws and regulations governing specific activities, thereby enhancing transparency, streamlining procedures, and saving time and effort.

H.E. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi emphasised that the platform marks a major milestone in UAE's digital transformation, streamlining electronic transactions and eliminating the use of hardcopies of papers in all economic and commercial transactions.“This reinforces the UAE's new knowledge and innovation-based economic model, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision of establishing the country as a global leader with an advanced system by the next decade,” H.E. added.

The workshop explored the mechanisms of using the platform and its technological tools offered to different organisations. It covered key aspects such as digital identity registration, accessing the list of approved federal economic activities, and a detailed breakdown of the activity classifications based on the Standard Global Classification system, covering sectors, categories and branches. Participants also engaged in hands-on practice for adding, modifying, and removing activities, alongside an overview of tools for economic data analysis and report preparation.

Additionally, the workshop shed light on the integrated services provided by the platform, including receiving requests of economic activities from local authorities for issuing licenses, showcasing strategic activities in each emirate, and fostering connection between local economic activities and standard global classifications.

The workshop is part of the Ministry of Economy's ongoing efforts to enhance the National Economic Register (NER), which offers the largest unified and reliable database for all commercial licenses in the UAE. The NER plays a crucial role in standardising the procedures and requirements for establishing businesses through a unified national portal. This portal connects over 46 entities in the country and includes the national identity of the Unified Economic Number (ERN), a federal number for enterprises and companies. The ERN serves as a crucial link between federal and local government entities, as well as licensing authorities.