Roots Adventure Travel Reveals Top Turkey Adventure Travel Trends For 2025

Istanbul, Turkey - January 8, 2025 – Roots Adventure, a leader in crafting immersive travel experiences in Turkey, has unveiled its 2025 lineup of Signature Group Tours and Private Trips, reflecting the latest trends in adventure travel in Turkey. With a focus on authentic cultural immersion, exploration, and personalized luxury, Roots Adventure Travel have curated itineraries that promise to set the standard for meaningful and transformative travel in the coming year.

“Travelers in 2025 are looking for more than just destinations - they want experiences that challenge them, inspire them, and leave a lasting impact,” said Altay Ozcan, co-founder of Roots Adventure Travel.“Our trips are designed to deliver those life-defining moments through thoughtfully crafted adventures. As active adventurers ourselves, we have walked and biked, kayaked and sailed every bit of these designed trips, ensuring a truly amazing experience for each of our guests.”

Exclusive Signature Group and Private Itineraries Define Active Exploration in Turkey

Culinary Journeys with a Purpose

The rise of culinary tourism continues, with travelers seeking deeper connections to local culture through food. In 2025, the focus is on hands-on experiences-learning to prepare traditional dishes, exploring local markets, and connecting with the stories behind regional recipes.

Turkey's rich culinary heritage offers endless opportunities for immersive food journeys. From the vibrant spice bazaars of Istanbul to the olive groves of the Aegean and the ancient recipes of Southeastern Anatolia, the country is a paradise for food enthusiasts. The integration of sustainable practices and the preservation of endangered recipes make Turkey a standout destination for purposeful culinary travel.

Signature Group Itinerary Highlight: Taste of Turkey – This 8-day journey takes food lovers to Istanbul, Mardin, Izmir, and Bodrum, blending hiking and biking with hands-on culinary workshops. Travelers will explore Turkey's diverse culinary heritage, from street food to ancient recipes.

Highlands Adventure Escapes

In 2025, adventure travel is evolving to include a greater emphasis on incorporating relaxation, comfort and accessibility. Travelers want the thrill of exploring remote landscapes with elements to pause, relax and recalibrate. Making these explorations accessible and seamlessly the trend focuses on making outdoor adventure pursuit-everything from mountain biking and hiking to kayaking, rafting and climbing-accessible by removing both physical and attitudinal barriers.



Black Sea Highlands – Hike, Bike, Glamp – Travelers seeking untouched landscapes will revel in the verdant highlands of Turkey's Black Sea region. This immersive experience includes hiking, biking, and luxury glamping in one of the country's most breathtaking locales.

Empowered Female Travel

Female travelers are increasingly seeking curated experiences that provide connection, empowerment, and a sense of safety. Women-only trips are on the rise in 2025, offering opportunities for camaraderie, shared adventures, and cultural immersion.

Turkey's cultural richness and welcoming environment make it a great destination for women-centered travel. From exploring Anatolia's vibrant villages to participating in craft workshops led by local artisans, women travelers can find transformative experiences that foster meaningful connections.

Signature Group Itinerary Highlight: Women's Active Journey through Anatolia – This women-only trip invites participants to hike, bike, and explore the cultural heart of Anatolia, fostering community and connection through shared experiences in vibrant local settings.

Glamping Meets Adventure

Noctourism – nocturnal + tourism – encompasses nighttime travel experiences is of keen interest to travelers. From stargazing to night hiking, night adventures bring a connection to nature and noctotourism interacts neatly with what's always been a key tenet of the travel industry: fostering connection with the wider world.

Signature Itinerary Highlight: Anatolian Highlands – Hike and Glamp – Adventure seekers can embark on a 6-day journey in the Aladağlar Mountains and Cappadocia, combining challenging hikes with luxurious glamping under the stars.

Land and Sea Hyper-Personalized Private Adventures

Travelers in 2025 want variety in how they explore destinations, blending different modes of transport to create dynamic and exciting itineraries. The combination of biking, hiking, sailing in one itinerary is becoming increasingly popular. Offering a diverse range of activities and culture in a shorter timeframe is a focus for travelers in 2025. Destinations that offer a connection to the land and its people without having to venture far into remote terrain is important in trip planning.

Turkey's diverse geography supports multi-modal adventures, offering travelers the chance to explore its mountains, coastlines, and historical sites in unique ways. Imagine hiking rugged trails, gliding through turquoise waters on a traditional gulet, and taking in aerial views of ancient ruins-all in one itinerary.



Signature Private Highlight: Heli Biking: An Adventurer's Dream – Adrenaline junkies can enjoy private helicopter rides and mountain biking through Turkey's most remote and stunning terrains. Add in the seaside exploration and stunning Aegean waters and it's truly a trip of a lifetime.



Cultural Preservation and Sustainability

While iconic landmarks remain popular, 2025 will see more travelers venturing into lesser-known regions for unique and crowd-free experiences. Hidden villages, pristine coastlines, and untouched mountain ranges are drawing explorers who crave authenticity.



Turkey's wealth of undiscovered gems makes it an ideal destination for this trend. Regions like Karpathos and the Aladağlar Mountains are perfect for those seeking unspoiled beauty and cultural authenticity. These less-traveled destinations not only offer breathtaking scenery but also provide an opportunity to connect with local communities and traditions.





Roots Adventure Travel is committed to meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers by designing trips that offer an exceptional balance of activity, culture, cuisine, and relaxation. Their 2025 Signature Tours incorporate these trends along with their team's in-depth cultural understanding of the region, the trails and route knowledge.

“Our itineraries reflect the trends we see for 2025, but they are also deeply rooted in what we believe travel should be: an opportunity to connect with the world and ourselves,” said Rikki, co-founder of Roots Adventure Travel.

“In the new year we further our aim to empower our guests and the communities they visit by incorporating hidden spots and lesser known villages. This introduces travelers to the authentic beauty of the country and supports our much loved rural neighbors in the process. Travel should offer authenticity on all levels.”