Commlab India's Daawat Hyderabad 2024 Serves 7000 Meals In The Local Community

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions, continues its heartfelt tradition of giving back to the community through its annual Thanksgiving initiative, 'Daawat Hyderabad 2024.' This year, the company achieved a remarkable milestone, serving 7,000 freshly prepared, mouthwatering Hyderabadi biryanis. This iconic dish, a symbol of Hyderabad's rich heritage, brought joy to those in need?across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.



In line with its deeply rooted values of gratitude and service, the initiative is a cornerstone of CommLab India's social responsibility efforts. Employees from across the organization come together to organize this massive event, showcasing their dedication to creating a positive impact in the lives of the needy.



"Giving back is at the core of our values. We believe that true success is measured by the positive impact we create in the lives of others. Through Daawat Hyderabad we express our thanks to the community that supports us," said RK Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India.



'Daawat Hyderabad' has evolved into a cherished legacy at CommLab India. This year's remarkable effort involved meticulous planning across several days, with dedicated teams involved in every stage-right from sourcing fresh ingredients, preparing hearty meals with care, and distributing them to underprivileged communities with warmth and compassion.



Even as the city rested on a chilly winter night, CommLab India's team began their overnight preparation working tirelessly to prepare the meals with love. The packing team began their work early in the morning, ensuring everything was perfect for timely distribution.



"At CommLab India, we are driven by the belief that giving back is not just a responsibility but a privilege. Daawat Hyderabad is a reflection of our commitment to sharing what we have with those who need it most. Witnessing the smiles of gratitude from 7,000 people reminds us why this tradition is so close to our hearts," shares Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder of CommLab India.



The incredible teamwork and collective spirit of CommLab India's team made the 'Daawat Hyderabad 2024' event a memorable expression of care and compassion. In 2025, we're setting our sights even higher, with bigger goals and plans to make an even greater impact!?

