Clinical Nutrition Market Set For A Steady Growth Of 5.3% CAGR Over The Next Decade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clinical Nutrition Assisting in Better Weight Management Making the Demand Jump to New Heights: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As stated in the newly published report by Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global clinical nutrition market to estimated to reach US$ 15.48 billion in 2024. The market is further forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034.Worldwide demand for clinical nutrition is rising due to its several uses and advantages. Given the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and the aging population, clinical nutrition has become a vital tool in patient treatment due to its adaptability. Its applications include a wide range of medical requirements, from controlling diabetes and heart disease to assisting with cancer therapy and encouraging healthy aging.Policymakers and healthcare professionals alike are taking notice of the advantages of clinical nutrition, which include better patient outcomes, shorter hospital stays, and improved quality of life. It is a desirable alternative in both wealthy and potentially high growth countries because of its affordability and non-invasiveness.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:The demand for clinical nutrition products and knowledge is expanding because of the increased integration of nutritional treatments in healthcare systems worldwide due to the growing acknowledgment of nutrition's role in prevention and treatment.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global clinical nutrition market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 25.94 billion by the end of 2034 market in South Korea is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.The East Asia market is projected to reach US$ 5.99 billion by 2034-end is analyzed to account for a market share of 19.9% in North America by 2034.Based on the product type, infant nutrition sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034 East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.“Enhanced immune system and increased energy levels are driving the demand and popularity of clinical nutrition among more athletes,” says a Fact analyst.Specific Formulations for Certain Conditions Changing the Medical IndustryFormulations designed with particular medical ailments in mind are improving the effectiveness of treatment for maladies including diabetes, cancer, and heart problems. Innovative delivery methods, such as nanotechnology and microencapsulation, are increasing the bioavailability and absorption of nutrients, increasing the efficacy of goods, and appealing to healthcare professionals.Accompanied by genetic testing and artificial intelligence, personalized nutrition solutions are making precise, patient-specific therapies possible. Health-conscious customers and medical experts are drawn to this customization trend. Furthermore, there is a rising trend towards plant-based and sustainable therapeutic nutrition solutions, which corresponds with increasing environmental awareness and dietary choices.Thanks to these advancements, clinical nutrition is now used in contexts outside of traditional healthcare, such as healthy aging and sports nutrition. Because of this, sales of clinical nutrition products are rising in hospitals, long-term care institutions, and direct-to-consumer channels worldwide. As discoveries in nutritional science are made possible by continuous study, this tendency is projected to continue.An increasing number of people are experiencing heart and cardiovascular problemsOlder adults are adopting therapeutic nutrition due to their slowed metabolism and poor food absorption. The rising need for clinical nutrition is also a result of the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses including diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular issues among the world's population. In order to treat chronic health disorders, patients require specific nutritional therapy as they age.Clinical nutrition plays a crucial role in the treatment and prevention of disease by offering medicinal meals and dietary supplements. Furthermore, the clinical nutrition sector is developing as a result of the rising prevalence of obesity and associated metabolic disorders in the elderly population.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Analysis by CountryAs more individuals become aware of how crucial health is to leading a balanced and contented life, the market is expected to expand globally. People in several nations, including the US, China, Mexico, and South Korea, are investing in clinical nutrition diets because they view health as their greatest asset. It is anticipated that the US market would have a sizable clinical nutrition market share in North America.A number of reasons are contributing to the growing strength of the clinical nutrition industry in the United States. First of all, a sizable section of the American populace has access to quality education and lives above the poverty line. As a result, people become more conscious of the significance of diet and how it affects health.Because of the United States' well-established healthcare system, clinical nutrition services and supplies are more easily accessible. Furthermore, there is a growing need for therapeutic nutrition solutions as a result of the rising incidence of chronic illnesses including diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and obesity in the US.Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Enteral Medical Nutrition Market The market for enteral medical nutrition is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the market is valued at $8,256.05 million, and by 2032, it is projected to generate $14,508 million in sales.Maternal Nutrition Product Market In 2024, the global market for maternal nutrition products is expected to generate US$23.57 billion in revenue. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the following ten years, from 2024 to 2034, to reach a size of US$ 38.66 billion by the end of 2034.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.