Dékuple accelerates its european expansion with majority stakes in Selmore (Amsterdam) and DotControl (Rotterdam)

A strategic partnership to continue building a next-generation agency model in Europe

Paris, January 9, 2025 (8:00 am) – The creative agency Selmore and the digital agency DotControl are joining forces with the Dékuple Group, European leader in data marketing and communication. The integration of these two new entities into Dékuple's multi-entrepreneur model represents a significant milestone in the Group's external growth strategy, aimed at strengthening its footprint in Europe and expanding its expertise portfolio to better serve its international clients. This partnership further reinforces Dékuple's commitment to becoming a leading player in communication and data marketing across Europe.

Selmore, a strategic and creative agency based in Amsterdam, was founded by, among others, Diederick Hillenius in 2005. Under the leadership of Anja Froeling, the agency is renowned for its innovative "Guiding Ideas" that have driven impactful strategy, design, and campaigns for leading brands such as Škoda, Domino's Pizza, confectionary company Perfetti van Melle, and ASN Bank. Selmore attracted numerous clients and earned major national and international awards such as Effies, Esprix and many creative awards including D&AD Graphite Pencil, Cannes Lions, Epica's, and ADCN Awards.

DotControl, a leading digital engagement agency based in Rotterdam, was also founded in 2005. The agency, led by Mark Landman and Rutger Buijzen, is specialized in strategic digital projects and designing and crafting digital solutions for major clients including large media networks Disney, DPG media and Talpa Network, APG, Škoda and Feyenoord football club. With their high technical skills and digital creativity DotControl won numerous digital and innovation awards like Lovies, Webby's, DIA's, Epica's and ADCN Creativity Awards.

By joining forces, DotControl and Selmore are creating a next generation agency model in the Netherlands. This model offers strategic solutions by combining data, technology and creativity tailored to evolving needs of the market.

This partnership marks a new step in Dékuple's European growth strategy, which is based on a model combining organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions. The Group aims to diversify its activities and expand its offerings to better serve its key accounts internationally. Leveraging its multi-entrepreneur model, Dékuple capitalizes on the synergies and complementary expertise of the integrated entities while preserving their strategic and operational autonomy. Selmore and DotControl thus maintain their independence while benefiting from the commercial opportunities and skills provided by the Dékuple ecosystem.

"We already have an international presence in the US, China, Germany, Portugal and Spain. Our goal is to further strengthen our footprint in Europe, while enhancing our expertise to meet the transnational needs of our major clients. We are delighted to welcome Selmore, DotControl and their 50 employees to the Dékuple Group's ecosystem of creative and marketing agencies. This partnership will empower them to expand together their offerings in Europe, while providing new data-driven performance solutions to their clients. At the same time, it enables Dékuple to better serve its key accounts and respond to transnational calls for tenders”, explains Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO of the Dékuple Group.

"The strategic partnership between DotControl and Selmore, initiated three years ago, allows us to provide an unrivaled added value to our clients. By combining our strategic, creative and digital expertise, we unlock the power to create impactful Guiding Ideas and seamlessly execute them across all media and technology, maximizing brand visibility and effectiveness. Added with Dékuple's strengths in communication and data marketing, this brings to our partnership a real capacity to further develop and address multi-country clients. With Dékuple's multi-entrepreneurial vision, we maintain our autonomy while benefiting from the Group's resources. We are thrilled to join Dékuple's family and participate in this ambitious European project”, says Anja Froeling, CEO of Selmore and Mark Landman, CEO of DotControl

This strategic alliance represents a major milestone for the three companies as they work together to unlock new markets opportunities, create value for clients and shape the future of marketing and communications across Europe.

Together, Selmore and DotControl generate annual net sales of approximately €7 million, with a gross margin exceeding €5 million. Both companies will be consolidated into Dékuple's accounts as of January 1st, 2025

À propos du Groupe DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader in communication and data marketing. Thanks to its expertise combining consulting, creativity, data and technology, the company can help brands transform their marketing to boost their business performance. The Group designs and implements customer acquisition, retention and relationship management solutions for its partners and customers across all distribution channels. The group works with more than 500 brands, from large corporations to SMEs, in Europe and around the world. DÉKUPLE was founded in 1972 and recorded net sales of 200 million euros in 2023. The Group is present in Europe, North America and China and employs more than 1,000 people who are guided by its core values: A spirit of conquest, respect and collaboration. DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris - Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUP



