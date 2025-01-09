UN highlights Israeli restrictions on Gaza aid amid intensifying violence

(MENAFN)

The United Nations reported on Wednesday that Israeli-imposed restrictions are severely hindering humanitarian assistance in Gaza, where civilians face "horrific levels of violence" amidst ongoing hostilities.



“Palestinian civilians endure horrific levels of violence as hostilities continue across the Gaza Strip,” stated UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing, citing information from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



Dujarric detailed that between December 22 and January 4, the UN and its partners provided assistance to over 2,000 families in southern and central Gaza and extended aid to approximately 200 families in Gaza governorate.



However, he noted that Israeli authorities have continued to block UN-led humanitarian efforts in the North Gaza governorate, where residents have been under siege for more than 90 days.



He revealed that an attempted aid delivery by the UN was refused by Israel the previous day. "Yesterday, Israeli authorities approved only four out of eight requests for coordinated humanitarian movements across Gaza," Dujarric explained, adding that the remaining requests were either denied or canceled due to logistical or security reasons.

