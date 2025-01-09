Ukraine Claims Attack On Oil Depot Supplying Russia's Engels-2 Airfield
KIEV, Jan 9 (NNN-UNIAN) – Ukrainian forces struck the Kombinat Kristal oil depot, in south-west Russia's Saratov region, yesterday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said.
“This oil depot supplied fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where the enemy's strategic Aviation is based,” it said in a statement.
The strike caused multiple explosions and a large-scale fire at the site, which is expected to create“serious logistical problems” for Russia's strategic aviation, potentially undermining its ability to carry out attacks on Ukraine, according to the statement.
The Engels-2 military airfield is a key base for Russia's Tu-95, Tu-22, and Tu-160 strategic bombers, which are used for airstrikes on Ukraine, local media reported.– NNN-UNIAN
