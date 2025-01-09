Apg® Unveils The Atlastm Cash Drawer At NRF '25 To Shield Businesses From Tariff Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

apg®, a leading provider of point-of-sale cash management and retail solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the AtlasTM, a cash drawer designed to help businesses navigate the challenges posed by international trade tariffs.

"Due to proposed tariffs by the incoming administration, particularly with China, businesses are facing significant challenges related to trade costs and uncertainties. Cash drawers produced in China are soon to have 35% tariffs, with the new administration planning on raising that to 60% at some point," said Paul Griffiths, President and CEO at apg®. "The Atlas was developed to offer an advanced, reliable solution that not only streamlines cash handling but also provides tangible savings by minimizing exposure to tariff-related costs."

Strategic Design to Mitigate Tariff Impacts

The Atlas leverages apg®'s supply chain to reduce exposure to costly import tariffs and ensure a competitive price point and material stability for businesses.

Versatility and Reliability

The Atlas is purpose-built for the entry-level market with uncompromising performance and quality, providing a low cost of ownership. Built with steel construction and smooth ball-bearing roller wheels, the Atlas is a reliable solution ensuring 500,000+ transactions.



Highlights of the Atlas

Features include:



Two Models Available: 410 (16") and 335 (13")

Robust Build : Steel construction and ball-bearing roller wheels with expectancy tested beyond 500,000 operational cycles.

Secure Locking : Open status switch integrates with POS systems for enhanced security.

High Capacity : 5 bill, 5 coin (410) or 4 bill, 4 coin (335) US currency till configuration. Media Storage: Beveled dual (410) or single (335) media slots on the drawer front enabling the storage of large bill denominations, receipts, or checks securely under the till.

Meet Us at NRF 2025

apg® will showcase the Atlas at NRF 2025 in New York City, January 12-14. Visit apg® at Booth #4581 to see this drawer in action and speak with the team to learn how it can benefit your business.

About apg®

At apg® we believe brick-and-mortar retail connects people to their community, to each other, and drives business success. For over 45 years, we've been supplying communities and their retail and hospitality businesses with cash drawers.

Today we're a leading global manufacturer of best-in-class cash management solutions and PoS peripherals. Our products improve the lives of retail and hospitality providers in over 90 countries.

When we say "trust" we mean at every point. Simply put, you can trust us to deliver best-in-class PoS solutions to fit your retail environment.

