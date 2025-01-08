Biotech Startups Get A Boost: ZAGENO And Hatch.Bio Labs Partner To Streamline Lab Operations

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Biotech Startups Get a Boost: ZAGENO and Hatch Labs Partner to Streamline Lab Operations ZAGENO Forms a Strategic Partnership With Hatch Labs, a Premier Biotech Incubator



BOSTON, Jan 8, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Biotech startups often encounter administrative roadblocks on their path to achieving breakthroughs in life sciences. Today, ZAGENO, the leading AI-powered marketplace for lab supplies, and Hatch Labs, a premier biotech incubator, join forces to eliminate these challenges.





ZAGENO x Hatch Labs

ZAGENO and Hatch Labs Partner to Streamline Lab Operations

This strategic partnership empowers Hatch residents with a streamlined lab supply procurement process, allowing them to prioritize groundbreaking research. ZAGENO's platform offers an Amazon-like shopping experience for lab supplies, featuring:

Effortless Management:

Discounted rates, easy price comparison of 5,300+ suppliers, single bill-to options, and automated order tracking.

Dedicated Support:

Fast onboarding, procurement best practices, and frequent on-site guidance to maximize platform value.

Reduced Costs:

Exclusive discounts for Hatch members, with free access for smaller startups.

"Biotech startups are at the forefront of innovation, but administrative hurdles can delay their progress,"

says Florian Wegener, CEO and Founder of ZAGENO.

"Our partnership with Hatch simplifies lab supply ordering for their members, saving them valuable time and resources."

James Weis, Hatch CEO, adds,

"This collaboration provides our residents with a critical operational advantage, allowing them to streamline operations and accelerate research."

Through this partnership, Hatch tenants will gain seamless access to ZAGENO's AI-powered lab supply marketplace. By integrating ZAGENO's platform with Hatch's facilities and support, this collaboration simplifies procurement, automates tracking, and minimizes administrative tasks, freeing researchers to focus on advancing their research to the clinic.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is transforming lab supply procurement with the industry's largest AI-powered marketplace, featuring over 40 million products from 5,300+ global suppliers. Scientists, lab managers, and procurement teams rely on ZAGENO's all-in-one platform for painless lab supply procurement that optimizes budgets and enhances productivity. With automated order and delivery tracking, custom workflows, real-time spend analytics, and offloaded supplier management, ZAGENO empowers labs of all sizes to achieve full lab supply ordering automation. Explore ZAGENO's marketplace and discover how it can streamline your lab supply procurement:



or request access at

bit/HatchBio-Labs .

About Hatch Labs

Hatch Labs is the premier biotechnology and life sciences incubation platform dedicated to reducing operational barriers for biotechnology and life sciences companies. We provide best-in-class, highly flexible, and cost-effective laboratory and office facilities, natively integrated with comprehensive scientific and operational support and strategic partnerships within a modern technology stack-all to help our resident companies grow more rapidly and efficiently. Our mission is to empower biotech pioneers to develop transformative technologies and advance the pace of biotechnology innovation. For more information and to inquire about becoming a tenant, visit



Contact Information

Stephanie Harold

...

+1 (857) 477-8479



SOURCE:

ZAGENO

Related Images

Biotech Startups Get a Boost: ZAGENO and Hatch Labs Partner to Streamline Lab Operations