Andersen Global Expands Presence In The Netherlands With Member Firm Addition

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global further strengthens its in Northern Europe as Collegium Advisors, a former collaborating firm based in Rotterdam, becomes a member firm and adopts the Andersen brand.

Andersen in the Netherlands offers a comprehensive suite of corporate advisory and valuation services, including sell-side M&A advisory, support, due diligence, corporate restructuring, and advisory. The firm, led by Managing Partner Joachim Schulz, specializes in transaction advisory, valuations for accounting, statutory and tax compliance, corporate litigation, and strategy advisory.

“Our firm is deeply committed to putting clients' needs at the forefront,” said Joachim.“By working alongside the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global, we expand our ability to deliver high-quality, integrated services and cross-border solutions, allowing us to better support our clients with their business needs.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen, added,“We are pleased to welcome Andersen in the Netherlands as a member firm, marking an important step in expanding our global platform in Northern Europe. With their specialized expertise and focus on collaboration, they will play a key role in helping clients achieve their objectives locally and globally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

