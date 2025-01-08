Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SolarBank has a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW, with over 100 MW of projects completed.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, ensuring cost efficiency and maximizing profitability across the project lifecycle.

SolarBank recently secured a $25.8 million project finance facility for two BESS projects, demonstrating robust backing.

Announced expansion into the rapidly growing data center positions the company to tap into an that's forecast to reach a value of $395 billion by 2030.

Leadership with over 100 years of combined experience ensures strong operational expertise and strategic vision.

SolarBank's diverse portfolio spans solar PV, BESS and EV charging projects, reducing exposure to market volatility.

Strong partnerships with corporate clients and municipalities support long-term revenue generation and scalability. SolarBank is covered by H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Research Capital Corporation.

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN)

is a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the United States. The company is committed to advancing the transition to sustainable energy by offering end-to-end services that include project origination, financing structuring, engineering, procurement, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance. SolarBank focuses on delivering innovative energy solutions through solar photovoltaic systems, battery energy storage systems (“BESS”), and electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure.

With a vision to provide scalable and reliable clean energy solutions, SolarBank has established itself as a leader in the renewable energy market by cultivating partnerships with utilities, commercial and industrial entities, municipalities, and residential customers. Its vertically integrated business model allows for...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN