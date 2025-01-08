Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) With Code4cybersecurity To Offer Swiss-Hosted Privacy Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0)

announced a partnership with Code4Cybersecurity LLC to distribute its Swiss-hosted privacy and secure communication solutions, including SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, to Code4's of corporate entities, high-net-worth individuals, and entertainment VIPs. The collaboration supports Sekur's strategy of expanding its reach through B2B partnerships and emphasizes its commitment to data security under Switzerland's strict Act on Data Protection. Sekur's solutions, designed to counter mass surveillance and enhance user privacy, are offered in two packages: PRIVACY at $25/month or $275/year and PRIVACY+ at $65/month. Code4 CEO Raffi Pamboukian and Sekur CEO Alain Ghiai praised the alignment of their missions, emphasizing the need for secure communications in a world increasingly concerned about privacy and data breaches.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data

is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

