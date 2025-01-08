Israel Announces New Hub To Expedite Military AI And Autonomy Research
Date
1/8/2025 11:13:08 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The government in Israel has
set up a new office
based at the Defense Ministry. This office will superintend over the development of technology focused on AI and autonomy. Dubbed the AI & Autonomy Administration, this team will operate under the auspices of the ministry's defense research and development directorate. The directorate plays a crucial role in Israel's military Technology space.
Officials revealed that the purpose of this new office is to revolutionize the war capabilities of every section of the military so that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) maintains its operational superiority within...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire
(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:
imer, Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#f2b7969b869d80b2b3bbbc978581a59b8097dc919d9f" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected]
AINewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN08012025000224011066ID1109070554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.