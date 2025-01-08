Rockbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Expands Quebec Portfolio And Confirms Significant Gold Mineralization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) announced a property purchase agreement with Maritime Resources Corp. to acquire the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec. The property spans 558 hectares and includes 25 claims and a mining lease located near Rouyn-Noranda, adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Wasamac Deposit. The Lac Pelletier Property holds historical mineral resource estimates of 681,200 tonnes at 4.08 g/t Au for 89,400 ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1,099,000 tonnes at 3.89 g/t Au for 137,600 ounces in Inferred resources. While these resources are not yet classified as current, Emperor anticipates minimal effort to verify and update them. The acquisition, pending customary conditions, enhances Emperor's strategic presence in a region with high potential for additional discoveries.

Emperor also shared results from its 2024 drilling program, highlighting significant gold mineralization within its conceptual open-pit model. Drill hole DQ24-12 intersected 21.7 meters at 7.2 g/t Au within a broader 38.3-meter interval at 4.1 g/t Au, while DQ24-11 reported 24.8 meters at 1.8 g/t Au. With 8,166 meters of new drilling completed and assays for 70% of the new drilling and 35% of total samples reported, the company anticipates a Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2025. These results underscore the potential to optimize and expand the boundaries of Emperor's mineralization model and support future open-pit mining operations.

To view the full press releases, visit

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at



