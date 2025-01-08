Investornewsbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Marks Milestones With Tocantinzinho And Oko West Gold Projects
Date
1/8/2025 11:12:47 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
G mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) announced key achievements for 2024, including the completion and ramp-up of its Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil, which produced 63,566 ounces of gold for the year. The company also acquired and accelerated development of the Oko West Gold Project in Guyana, a promising discovery with potential for a large-scale mine, and the CentroGold Project in Brazil, which features a significant JORC-compliant resource. GMIN's share price surged 94% in 2024, outperforming gold prices (+26%) and the GDXJ index (+13%). Fourth-quarter gold production totaled 40,147 ounces, with full-year gold sales reaching 57,082 ounces.
To view the full press release, visit
About G Mining Ventures Corp.
G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to GMINF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN08012025000224011066ID1109070546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.