Second Qatar-Iran Security Committee Meeting Convenes
Date
1/8/2025 11:09:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second Qatar-Iran joint security committee meeting has been held over two days in Tehran. The meeting was co-chaired by Director General of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim al-Sulaiti and Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Police Affairs of Iran Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian. The two sides signed the minutes of the second meeting to enhance co-operation and co-ordination and addressed multiple avenues of security co-operation.
