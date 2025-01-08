Second Qatar-Iran Security Committee Meeting Convenes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second Qatar-Iran joint security committee meeting has been held over two days in Tehran. The meeting was co-chaired by Director General of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim al-Sulaiti and Deputy of Interior for Security and Affairs of Iran Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian. The two sides signed the minutes of the second meeting to enhance co-operation and co-ordination and addressed multiple avenues of security co-operation.

