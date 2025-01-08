Amir, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Developments

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the latest developments in Ukraine. This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received Wednesday from the Ukrainian president. During the call, they also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

