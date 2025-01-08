Key4women Hosts Free Webinar Liar Liar Pants On Fire!

(MENAFN- 3BL) CLEVELAND, January 8, 2025 /3BL/ - KeyBank's Key4Women will present“Liar Liar Pants on Fire!” a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, January 15th at 12:00 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PST.

This fast-paced session will feature Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert, Keynote Speaker and Best-Selling Author, Traci Brown. Traci will reveal eye-opening, simple, and memorable techniques based on the science of Body Language and Forensic Linguistics that can be applied immediately to detect lies. These techniques will help attendees make better decisions, make the sale, negotiate deals, hire the right people, and keep their company off the front page for the wrong reasons.

Participants will learn how to stop second guessing instincts and tell fact from fiction with:

“This is a unique webinar for the Key4Women program,” said Rachael Sampson, Key4Women's National Director and Head of KeyBank Community Bank.“Traci will bring her expertise and talents to our attendees and leave them feeling confident and ready to take on their next challenge.



Nine telltale signs that a person is lying.

How to quickly uncover the truth. How to avoid being a victim.

Traci is ranked the #3 body language expert in the world for 2024. She is a past President of the National Speaker's Association Colorado Chapter and the author of four books including her latest: How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft. She is also the Executive Producer of a new TV series: Truth, Lies and Coverups.

For more information, contact ... or register online by January 14th here .

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key/key4women.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.