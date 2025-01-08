Verizon’S Southern California Wildfire Response

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verizon is offering community resources and stands ready to deploy mission-critical communications assets to keep Southern California communities connected amid the wildfires

Also waiving call/text/data charges for customers in hardest hit areas

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The powerful windstorm in Southern California has sparked multiple fires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley fires. In response, Verizon remains committed to maintaining the safety and connectivity of communities, businesses, and first responders in these areas and throughout Southern California. To support these communities, Verizon will be offering customers in the hardest hit areas unlimited call/text/data to help them focus on what matters most - ensuring the safety of their family. More details about this relief will be available in the coming days.

In addition, Verizon has deployed free Wi-Fi and charging stations for public use in several locations throughout the community:



Westwood Recreation Center | 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles 90025

El Camino Real Charter High School | 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Oxnard College | 4000 S Rose Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033



“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, and surrounding areas,” said Steven Keller, Verizon's Pacific Market President.“We understand how critical it is to stay connected during emergencies like these, and we are fully committed to supporting these communities, first responders, and our customers in every way possible. We stand with you in this challenging time and will continue working tirelessly to ensure reliable communication remains a lifeline for those in need.”

Wildfire conditions and Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Los Angeles area have caused service interruptions for some customers. Our engineers are working quickly and safely, coordinating with local public agencies to coordinate support and mitigate impacts for those customers affected across the area.

Verizon's network infrastructure includes extensive redundancy measures and backup power solutions across critical sites to ensure minimal service impacts. Its fleet of over 550 mobile assets, including drone and aerial technologies, is ready to rapidly deploy and deliver essential connectivity. This capability is complemented by Verizon's use of nearly 300 satellite-based assets, ensuring reliable communication even when traditional infrastructures are compromised.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team continues its support of first responders on the front lines of fire response and containment operations across the nation, including the ongoing efforts in Southern California. In 2024, this highly-specialized team delivered nearly 2,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to fire camps in 14 states to help provide public safety agencies with mission-critical voice and data service as they battled wildfires. Overall in 2024, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to more than 1,500 such requests from nearly 850 different federal, state and local agencies in 46 states.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023.

