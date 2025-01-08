Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of ~ 5.88% By 2030 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 2.96 billion by 2030. The orthopedic prosthesis devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, increasing instances of trauma cases resulting from road traffic accidents, and the rising number of sports-related injuries that are acting as major factors contributing to the overall growth of the orthopedic prosthesis devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Report

.In March 2024, Proteor launched the SYNSYS full-leg system, which featured hydraulic kinetic coupling and hip-knee-ankle triple flexion for improved movement.

.As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market during the forecast period.

.The leading Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Companies such as Ottobock, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Advanced Arm Dynamics, TASKA Prosthetics, NAKED PROSTHETICS, Steeper Inc., Össur, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Orthotic & Prosthetic Lab, Inc., BioMetrics Prosthetic and Orthotic CT, Trulife, INTEGRUM, Mobius Bionics, Open Bionics, Blatchford Limited, inMotion Prosthetics and Orthotics, SYNERGY PROSTHETICS, Motorica LLC, WillowWood Global LLC, and others.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Overview

Orthopedic prosthesis devices are supportive devices intended to replace body parts such as limbs, which may have been lost through trauma or disease, or be missing due to congenital conditions. For instance, an artificial arm or leg is intended to provide the normal function of the missing limb.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Dynamics

According to data from the International Diabetes Federation (2022), in 2021, 537 million adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes, equating to about 1 in 10 individuals. This number is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and reach 783 million by 2045. Notably, over 75% of adults with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, 541 million adults had Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), putting them at elevated risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Orthopedic prosthesis devices play a crucial role in managing complications associated with diabetes, particularly in preventing and treating foot and limb complications. For individuals with diabetes who experience severe foot ulcers or infections, these devices can aid in limb preservation or, in more severe cases, support amputation procedures. Post-amputation, prosthetic limbs are essential for restoring mobility and improving the quality of life.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Companies

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Segment Analysis

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market by Product Type (Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices [Shoulder, Elbow, Hand & Wrist, and Fingers], and Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices [Foot & Ankle, Knee, Hip, and Others]), Technology (Active [Body-Powered and Electric-Powered] and Passive), Customization (Prefabricated and Customized), Age Group (Adult and Pediatric), Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Drivers

The orthopedic prosthesis devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders like diabetes, increasing instances of trauma cases resulting from road traffic accidents, and the rising number of sports-related injuries that are acting as major factors contributing to the overall growth of the orthopedic prosthesis devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Scope of the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Report

.Coverage- Global

.Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

.Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

