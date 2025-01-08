Martin's Famous Potato Rolls And Bread Launches First-Ever Foodservice Campaign: Martin's Takeout Challenge

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Potato Rolls and Bread is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural

foodservice campaign: Martin's Takeout Challenge. From January 11 to February 9, 2025, consumers are invited to explore participating restaurants and share their love for delicious takeout while competing for exciting prizes.

To participate, foodies simply need to visit one or more participating restaurants at least three times in total, enjoy a meal featuring a Martin's product, and upload their receipts at MartinsTakeoutChallenge. Each completed entry will earn participants a chance to win a weekly runner-up prize, while three or more completed entries will earn participants a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 toward 2025/2026 football tickets.

"We're thrilled to launch Martin's Takeout Challenge as a way to connect with our community and support local restaurants," said Dennis Wenrick, VP of Sales and Marketing at Martin's. "This campaign not only highlights the versatility of our products but also encourages consumers to enjoy delicious meals and create lasting memories with friends and family."

Martin's Takeout Challenge is designed to promote local dining and showcase the delicious ways Martin's products can enhance favorite takeout meals. The campaign is timed in conjunction with the Big Game, one of the most popular days for ordering takeout throughout the year! Participants are encouraged to share their culinary experiences on social media using the hashtag #MartinsTakeoutChallenge.

Martin's is very excited to be partnering with the following 90 restaurants for the challenge: