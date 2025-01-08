Martin's Famous Potato Rolls And Bread Launches First-Ever Foodservice Campaign: Martin's Takeout Challenge
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Potato Rolls and Bread is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural
foodservice campaign: Martin's Takeout Challenge. From January 11 to February 9, 2025, consumers are invited to explore participating restaurants and share their love for delicious takeout while competing for exciting prizes.
To participate, foodies simply need to visit one or more participating restaurants at least three times in total, enjoy a meal featuring a Martin's product, and upload their receipts at MartinsTakeoutChallenge. Each completed entry will earn participants a chance to win a weekly runner-up prize, while three or more completed entries will earn participants a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 toward 2025/2026 football tickets.
"We're thrilled to launch Martin's Takeout Challenge as a way to connect with our community and support local restaurants," said Dennis Wenrick, VP of Sales and Marketing at Martin's. "This campaign not only highlights the versatility of our products but also encourages consumers to enjoy delicious meals and create lasting memories with friends and family."
Martin's Takeout Challenge is designed to promote local dining and showcase the delicious ways Martin's products can enhance favorite takeout meals. The campaign is timed in conjunction with the Big Game, one of the most popular days for ordering takeout throughout the year! Participants are encouraged to share their culinary experiences on social media using the hashtag #MartinsTakeoutChallenge.
Martin's is very excited to be partnering with the following 90 restaurants for the challenge:
|
500 Degrees Pizza
Bae's Burgers
Bar-A-BBQ
Barefoot BBQ
Bay Town Burger Co.
BB Rad's Coastal BBQ
Ben's Fresh
Biddy's
Birdie's Hot Chicken
Black Tap
Bottle Hill Tavern
Boxcar Betty's
Burda
Burger 25
Burger Barn Grill
Burghers Brewing Co.
Carolina Brothers BBQ
Catalyst Hot Dogs
Chuck's Bar and Grill
Cledis Burgers & Beer
Hot Dawgs
Jersey Freeze
Jesse's Burgers & Shakes
KKatie's Express
LA's To Go & Catering
Leo's Smash Burgers & Dogs
Level Up Kitchen
Loaded Burger
M20 Burgers & Salads
Mad Dog's
Mashed Burgers
Max Burger
Mess Hall
Mission
Moonlit Burgers
MotLee's
NADC Burger
NFA Burger
Nickel's Pit BBQ
Pacheco Taco N Burger
Panther City BBQ
Patty Boy
Pig Beach
Play it Grill
|
Corn on the Corner
Creekside BBQ
Dave's Hot Chicken - San Antonio
Diesel & Duke
Dipped N' Smashed
Dominion Dogs
East of Texas and The Porch
Elicit Brewing Company
Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ
Fifty Fifty
Fifty West Burger Bar
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q
Gerber Burger
Greer's Burger Garage
G's Burgers
Hamburger America
Happy Bites
Heavy's Barburger
Helberg Barbecue
HipBurger
Preslee's
Redhead South Beach
Red's Bar B Que
Roaming Rooster
Route 66 Restaurant
Sloppy Mama's BBQ
Smash City Burgers
Smash N Dash
Socks' Love Barbecue
Son of a Butcher
Soul & Smoke
Station One Smokehouse
Steeze Burger
Sticky's Chicken Joint
Stuffed Belly
Swig & Swine BBQ
Ted's Hot Dogs
The Rook
ThighMasters
Tito's Tavern
Waldo's Chicken & Beer
Wally's Wieners
Wedgewood Brewing Company
White Manna
Yoyo Chicken
For a full list of what each participating restaurant is featuring and for additional details on how to enter, visit
martinstakeoutchallenge.
Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in
Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: .
SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.
