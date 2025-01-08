Bankfinancial Expands Commercial Finance Team And Reaffirms Commitment To Exceptional Service And Competitive Lending Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankFinancial, a trusted name in commercial lending with over a century of experience, proudly announces the appointment of Forrester Faia as Vice President and Regional Commercial Leader for the Illinois market. This strategic addition reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled financial solutions to middle-market businesses.

In his new role, Mr. Faia will spearhead efforts to connect companies in the greater Chicago area with BankFinancial's full suite of commercial services. With over 25 years of expertise in commercial finance, including working capital and debt financing through asset-based and factoring structures, Mr. Faia is poised to drive growth and innovation for clients in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Forrester Faia to our team,” said F. Morgan Gasior, CEO.“His extensive background and deep understanding of commercial finance perfectly align with our mission is to empower businesses with flexible, competitive financial solutions, delivered with the support of a responsive and expert team.”

A Unique Approach to Commercial Finance

BankFinancial stands apart from finance companies, offering businesses direct lending with significantly better pricing and unmatched customer service. As the only bank providing a hybrid product that allows customers to migrate seamlessly between financing options without refinancing, BankFinancial ensures clients have the flexibility they need to grow and adapt.

Key advantages of BankFinancial's commercial finance offerings include:



Direct Lending with Competitive Pricing: Avoid the higher costs associated with finance companies.

Exclusive Prime Rate Discount: Access a special prime rate at 1.00% below the WSJ published rate.

Dedicated Business Servicing Team: Providing businesses with direct access to product experts for fast and efficient service. Comprehensive Loan Servicing: All loans are serviced in-house, providing consistency and reliability.

Empowering Middle-Market Growth

BankFinancial remains committed to supporting businesses with tailored solutions designed to enhance cash flow and fuel growth. From receivables financing to working lines of credit, BankFinancial's offerings are crafted to address the unique needs of middle-market companies.

About BankFinancial

With over 100 years of expertise in commercial lending, BankFinancial, NA is a trusted partner for businesses, individuals, and families seeking flexible and competitive financial solutions. As a direct lender, BankFinancial combines industry-leading products with a customer-focused approach to empower businesses across the greater Chicago area and beyond. Through 18 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties in Illinois, the bank delivers comprehensive financial services while also serving select commercial loan, lease, and deposit customers regionally and nationwide. BankFinancial, NA operates as a subsidiary of BankFinancial Corporation , whose common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN . For more information, visit .

For Further Information Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Gregg T. Adams

President – Marketing & Sales

Bank Financial , NA

Telephone: 630-425-5877