Generations Behavioral Health Expands Outpatient Services To Address Critical Need For Mental Health Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Generations Behavioral (GBH), a leading provider of mental health services in the Cuyahoga, Mahoning, and Trumbull County regions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its outpatient care to include psychiatric services for children and adolescents, as well as counseling services for children and adults in their Youngstown Clinic.

With a commitment to improving access to quality mental health services, GBH welcomes Dr. Raquel Diaz Guerrero , a board-certified psychiatrist, and Landon Finley , a licensed social worker.

Introducing Dr. Raquel Diaz Guerrero

Dr. Raquel Diaz Guerrero joins GBH with extensive expertise in child and adolescent psychiatry. After earning her Doctor of Medicine with honors from the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Dr. Diaz completed her residency in general psychiatry at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in New York. She then pursued a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

Dr. Diaz is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN), an active member of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) . With a proven record of providing comprehensive and empathetic care, Dr. Diaz specializes in supporting the unique mental health needs of youth, ensuring families receive the best possible treatment.

Introducing Landon Finley

Landon Finley is a dedicated mental health professional with a strong academic foundation and extensive experience in social work and counseling. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Mercyhurst University and a Master's in Social Work from Youngstown State University, Landon is a licensed social worker in Ohio with specialized training in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).

Over the years, Landon has provided compassionate care in various roles, including individual therapy, trauma-focused counseling, and case management, serving diverse populations such as children, teens, adults, and marginalized communities. With a proven track record in developing individualized treatment plans, facilitating Safe Zone LGBTQ+ training, and collaborating across multidisciplinary teams, Landon brings a holistic approach to fostering growth and healing.

Now Accepting Patients for In-Person and Telehealth Appointments

Dr. Diaz is currently welcoming new clients of all ages for both in-person and telehealth appointments. Landon is currently welcoming clients aged 8 years and older for both in-person and telehealth appointments. You can schedule an appointment immediately by contacting 234-232-7501 .

Generations Behavioral Health Services Include:



Mental Health Assessments

Counseling & Psychotherapy

Family Consultation Medication Management

Outpatient Clinic Locations



16 Colonial Drive, Youngstown, OH 44505 26600 Renaissance Parkway, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

Hospital Locations



196 Colonial Drive, Youngstown, OH 44505 60 West Street, Geneva, OH 44041

With this expansion, Generations Behavioral Health reaffirms its mission to provide compassionate, client-centered care for all ages. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact one of the locations below:

Youngstown Clinic

Phone: 234-232-7501

Warrensville Heights Clinic

Phone: 216-329-8999

Youngstown Hospital

Phone: 234-232-7500

Geneva Hospital

Phone: 440-491-0155

About Generations Behavioral Health

Generations Behavioral Health is a comprehensive mental health care provider dedicated to serving individuals of all ages with compassion and expertise. Committed to treating every patient like family, Generations offers personalized care tailored to the unique needs of each individual. With a team of highly trained professionals and a wide range of therapeutic services, Generations Behavioral Health strives to promote healing, growth, and resilience in a supportive and nurturing environment.

SOURCE Generations Behavioral Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED