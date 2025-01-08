Montrose Environmental Group To Attend The Needham 27Th Annual Growth Conference
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Montrose" or "MEG") (NYSE: MEG ) today announced
that the Company will present at the Needham 27th Annual Growth conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Prior to Montrose's attendance at this conference, the Company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of its website.
A live Audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event, and may also be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website.
About Montrose
Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3,400 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, environmental emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit .
Contact Information:
Investor Relations:
Adrianne Griffin
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
(949) 988-3383
[email protected]
Media Relations:
Tammy Hovey
Director, Corporate Communications
(917) 520-2751
[email protected]
SOURCE Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.
