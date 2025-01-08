Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Axial Spondyloarthritis Forecast

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Axial Spondyloarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Axial Spondyloarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report:

.The Axial Spondyloarthritis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In September 2024, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BIMZELX® (bimekizumab-bkzx) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation, and active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). BIMZELX is the first treatment approved for these three conditions, specifically designed to selectively target and inhibit two key cytokines involved in inflammatory processes – interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F). This approval follows BIMZELX's initial U.S. approval in October 2023 for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who require systemic therapy or phototherapy.

.DelveInsight estimates that the total prevalent population of axial spondyloarthritis in the 7MM was about 4,575,000 in 2023, and this number is projected to rise significantly throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

.In June 2023, UCB, a leading global biopharmaceutical firm, announced today that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for BIMZELX® (bimekizumab). This authorization extends to the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and adults with active Axial Spondyloarthritis, including non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS), commonly referred to as radiographic axSpA. These approvals mark the first authorizations for bimekizumab in PsA and axSpA worldwide and the second and third indications for bimekizumab in the EU.

.According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed population of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in the US was approximately 569,000 cases in 2023.

.In 2023, Germany had the highest number of prevalent axial spondyloarthritis cases among the EU4 and UK countries, with Spain following closely behind.

.Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, UCB Biopharma, and others

.Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies: SIMPONI (golimumab), XELJANZ (tofacitinib), Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, Filgotinib, KHK4827, Ixekizumab, Golimumab, etanercept, Secukinumab, SHR0302, Certolizumab Pegol, and others

.The Axial Spondyloarthritis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalent population of Axial Spondyloarthritis showed a male predominance, whereas, nr-axSpA showed female predominance.

.The Axial Spondyloarthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Axial Spondyloarthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Axial Spondyloarthritis market dynamics.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Overview

Axial Spondyloarthritis is a type of chronic inflammatory arthritis primarily affecting the spine and the sacroiliac joints, which connect the lower spine to the pelvis. This condition can lead to pain, stiffness, and decreased mobility in the affected areas. AxSpA encompasses two subtypes: non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), where there is no visible damage on X-rays, and ankylosing spondylitis (AS), where changes are visible on X-rays, including possible fusion of the vertebrae.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Axial Spondyloarthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Axial Spondyloarthritis

.Prevalent Cases of Axial Spondyloarthritis by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Axial Spondyloarthritis

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Axial Spondyloarthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Axial Spondyloarthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Axial Spondyloarthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Axial Spondyloarthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies and Key Companies

.SIMPONI (golimumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

.XELJANZ (tofacitinib): Pfizer

.Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

.CC-99677: Celgene

.ABY- 035: Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

.Filgotinib: Galapagos NV

.KHK4827: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

.Ixekizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

.Golimumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

.etanercept: Pfizer

.Secukinumab: Novartis

.SHR0302: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

.Certolizumab Pegol: UCB Biopharma

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Drivers

.The introduction of novel products

.Increasing prevalence

.Awareness about the Disease

.Research and development strategies

Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Barriers

.High-cost treatment

.Delay in Diagnosis

.Immunogenicity

.Loss of patent exclusivity

.Availability of generics

.Poor Quality of Life

Scope of the Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Companies: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, Galapagos NV, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, UCB Biopharma, and others

.Key Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapies: SIMPONI (golimumab), XELJANZ (tofacitinib), Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, Filgotinib, KHK4827, Ixekizumab, Golimumab, etanercept, Secukinumab, SHR0302, Certolizumab Pegol, and others

.Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Axial Spondyloarthritis current marketed and Axial Spondyloarthritis emerging therapies

.Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Dynamics: Axial Spondyloarthritis market drivers and Axial Spondyloarthritis market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Axial Spondyloarthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Axial Spondyloarthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Axial Spondyloarthritis

4. Axial Spondyloarthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Axial Spondyloarthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Axial Spondyloarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Axial Spondyloarthritis

9. Axial Spondyloarthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Axial Spondyloarthritis Unmet Needs

11. Axial Spondyloarthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Drivers

16. Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Barriers

17. Axial Spondyloarthritis Appendix

18. Axial Spondyloarthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

