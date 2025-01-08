Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 results on Thursday, February 6, 2025, after the closes. PECO's earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call, which will also be webcasted, on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details:



Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4551083 Webcast: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Webcast

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO's Investor Relations website .

Connect with PECO

For additional information, please visit

Follow PECO on:

Twitter at

Facebook at

Instagram at ; and

Find PECO on LinkedIn at

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2024, PECO managed 311 shopping centers, including 290 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.9 million square feet across 31 states and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, ...